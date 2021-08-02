Fashion
Dress up for a night on the town at Paradise Bistro Bar and Grill | Company
Eric Shaw found himself fully dressed for a night on the town on St. Thomas with few places to go. That’s part of what prompted him to open Paradise Bistro Bar and Grill less than two weeks ago across from Havensight Mall, next to Chicken N Bowling. With a bright, welcoming atmosphere by day and an upscale vibe by night, a stage and sophisticated VIP space upstairs, Shaw seeks to provide mature adults with a place to enjoy an evening.
Shaw is already a successful entrepreneur. From New Jersey, he has several daycares in Newark, for kids from Kindergarten to Kindergarten, with after-school programs for children ages 6 to 12. He opened the business seven years ago and has quickly grown to operate four centers, the largest privately owned – a city-owned daycare center, he says, although only three are operational at the moment due to COVID-19.
Shaw has family in St. Thomas and visits them often. He came to love the island, but he needed to find a way to make a living here.
I asked my family what to do here at night and they told me there isn’t really any high end and fancy night time entertainment, he said. Every time I went down I would pull out cute outfits to go out and there was nowhere to go. So my idea was to open a place where we could have simple meals for lunch and dinner and then nightly entertainment. Well, have comedy parties, karaoke party, make it a place for the grown-ups to come and dress up.
A dress code will be enforced at the door to maintain an adult environment, keeping it upscale and friendly. There will be no hats or loose pants allowed.
Upstairs, a chic VIP area with its own bar which can be hired for private parties, office lunches and other small gatherings of up to 20 people. It also has a great view of the stage from above.
The menu is simple, with starters, sandwiches and salads. The bar is full service and there is a great selection of wines in the VIP room. Shaw plans to expand the menu every month or so, adding dishes that have worked well to the permanent menu and offering Caribbean specialties so tourists can get a taste of the island.
Once their rhythm is established, Paradise will add a Sunday brunch for the ladies to dress up and visit, and later in the afternoon the NFL games will be played.
Due to its location, Paradise is convenient for locals, and when the cruise ships return it will be ready to accommodate many tourists as well. Shaw signed the lease in May and set a target date to complete construction and opening by the end of July. He has traveled back and forth from New Jersey to supervise his day care centers, but has now rented a place to stay on the island. He plans to build a house and retire on the island someday in the future. In the meantime, he already has expansion plans.
I am committed to the success of this restaurant. I don’t want to have just one. I want to open another Paradise Bistro in Red Hook and another in St. John, one in St. Croix, Shaw said. I want to be able to eventually give some people on this island the opportunity to grow up with us, to become general managers, to have a place that they can be a part of. I am in love with the island and am so grateful that I can provide opportunities for people, especially now with COVID, when so many people have lost their jobs. We already have 10 people employed here which is the most rewarding part of being able to give people the opportunity to earn a living.
For Shaw, the key to success is attitude.
We have a beautiful place here, he said. All we have to do is say hello to people when they enter. The world is already an angry place, so when someone walks in, they’re already in defense mode. As soon as you say hello, welcome to Paradise Bistro, do you know what’s going on? Defense mode decreases a bit, regardless of your mood.
Paradise is open seven days a week, 11 a.m. to midnight Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit Paradise Bistro VI on Instagram, Paradise Bistro on Facebook or call 340-642-1002.
