Gold Cup: USMNT beats Mexico in final with Miles Robinson’s overtime goal

The United States Men’s National Team scored in the 117th minute to beat Mexico 1-0 to win the CONCACAF Gold Cup in spectacular fashion in Las Vegas on Sunday, marking the second time this summer that the Americans have beaten their rivals during a continental final.

Center-back Miles Robinson scored the game-winning goal, scoring the end of a free kick from Kellyn Acosta at the top of the penalty area and directing a shot past goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera to calm an extremely pro-Mexican crowd and give the Americans emotional victory.

It was the second time the United States and Mexico have gone into overtime in a final this summer. The United States also used the 3-2 El Tri for the first time to win the inaugural CONCACAF Nations League in June.

US head coach Gregg Berhalter brought his best group to the Nations League, but took a young, largely inexperienced team to the Gold Cup. Only three of the USMNT’s starters on Sunday saw the pitch in the Nations League final. Mexico, on the other hand, brought a similar group to the Gold Cup, with eight of their holders making the final on Sunday in the deciding Nations League game earlier this summer.

The relative strength of the rosters meant the Americans entered Sunday’s game as significant underdogs. For long periods of time, the game played out accordingly. Mexico controlled the flow of play for the first 70 minutes, dominating possession and spending huge chunks of time in the US defensive third. It didn’t lead to an advantage in odds, however, with the United States creating plenty of good opportunities throughout.

Winger Paul Arriola should have put the United States ahead in the 26th minute. Midfielder Sebastian Lletget created the opportunity, squaring the ball to a wide-open Arriola in the right side of the box, setting him up for a one-on-one with Talavera, but the DC United forward sent his shot from 15 yards outside the correct post.

Forward Rogelio Funes Mori had a chance for Mexico in the 31st. He got the end of a header from Jesus Gallardo just inside the box, then blew the ball over US center-back James Sands, freeing himself for a close-range effort at a tight angle that bounced off US goalie Matt Turner and out of harm’s way.

Mexico increased the pressure to start the second half. Winger Orbelin Pineda should have given El Tri the lead in the 50th and 52nd minutes, firing a shot from 10 yards past the left post first. He looked even better two minutes later, taking the end of a Chaka Rodriguez cross at the right post just five yards from goal before seriously missing his volley with his right foot.

The United States responded well, fighting back with a trio of good looks from the 69th minute. Arriola created the initial opportunity, stripping Carlos Salcedo near the top of the box and quickly finding Hoppe, who unleashed a shot that appeared to be verbalized in the back of the net before a Mexican defender unscrewed him just five yards from the net. goal. Hoppe glanced at the 71st, putting a cross to the left side of the box, passing a defender and firing a close-range shot that deflected Alvarez and went out for a corner.

Talavera made an incredible play to deny Arriola in the 74th. Acosta curled up in an excellent free kick from the left side which bounced off striker Gyasi Zardes at the top of the penalty area and redirected into the path of an Arriola rushing into the left side of the box. area. He smashed a shot on goal from the doorstep but was denied by Talavera, who launched past Arriola’s effort and blocked the attempt with his back.

There had been no clear looks for either team until Acosta and Robinson combined for the winner. It was fitting that it was this duo that created the goal of being two of the best American players of all tournaments.

USMNT’s next games will be in September, when they begin World Cup qualifiers with matches in El Salvador, home against Canada and Honduras.

