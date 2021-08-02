Green is the new black in eco fashion – Noelle Pearson





Stella McCartney this year launched the world's first garments in mushroom root fabric in collaboration with Bolt Thread Businesses know that greenwashing tactics simply won't be enough for today's savvy consumers. These consumers want to know that companies can justify their green claims – and they're doing their homework on manufacturing practices because they want to see meaningful change. The good news is that brands are definitely moving in the right direction and, as the recent London Fashion Week, held digitally, demonstrated, the drive for sustainability in the fashion industry is stronger than ever. Noelle Pearson is a Qualified Trademark Lawyer at Marks & Clerk The sustainability of fashion spurs innovation in all kinds of weird and wonderful ways, with some big brands in the lead. Take Stella McCartney, for example. The luxury fashion house this year launched the world's first garments made from mushroom root fabric in collaboration with Bolt Thread (Bolt). Bolt is a fascinating company focused on innovating high performance bio-certified materials and the developer of Mylo branded mushroom root tissue. Sustainable fabric is made by turning mycelium (mushroom root) into a material, which then produces a sustainable alternative to leather. Stella McCartney is officially the first to use this innovative fabric, but Adidas, Kering and Lululemon have all teamed up with Bolt, suggesting there are more exciting things to come. Plus, mushrooms aren't the only food making its way. Sneaker / trainer brand Genesis, self-proclaimed as the world's greenest sneaker brand, uses a host of innovative textiles including oyster shell mesh, pineapple leaf leather substitutes and banana paper and the canvas of the abac plant. And, if there has ever been an example of sustainability in fashion that has come to life, its Roya Aghighis seaweed clothes because they are literally alive. Known as a biocoat, it contains green living cells spun with nanopolymers. This means that the clothes, when worn, will purify the air around you by converting carbon dioxide into oxygen. Usually when we think of clothing care we would talk about the temperature to set the washing machine to, but it takes on a whole new meaning for this collection of seaweed. No washing is required as the clothes are basically plants, all they need is some sun and a spray of water once a week! Surprisingly, this is not the only example of a fashion brand taking an interest in air pollution. Panagaia, known for its carbon capture technology, is once again pushing the boundaries by developing a new ink. X AIR-INK brand, it captures air pollution particles and turns them into water-based ink for use on clothing. The brand is also known for using grape leather alternatives and botanical dyes made from fruits and vegetables. Next to these amazing examples of creative thinking, we have brands like Ecoalf that focus on the reuse / recycle message. Ecoalf has established a partnership with French multinational tire manufacturer Michelin. Together, they produce sustainable moccasins made from rubber and plastic bottles reused by Michelin and collected from the ocean. Marks & Clerk, in an effort to put more emphasis on sustainability in the fashion industry, has launched a podcast series in collaboration with Future Fashion Factory, an industry-led research and development partnership, which explores and develops new digital and advanced textiles. technologies to boost the design of creative products with high added value. The podcast, Fashion and Sustainability: The Future of the Fashion and Textile Industries, explores a range of hot topics, including garment recycling and end-of-life processing, virtual sampling, design-based data and supply chain sustainability. Importantly, the podcast series delves into the intellectual property (IP) issues associated with sustainability and efficiency practices in fashion, including trademarks, patents, copyrights, design rights, confidential information, trade secrets, supply chain contracts and all other related contracts. It is important to keep in mind that there are usually many intellectual property implications when companies change their practices in response to consumer demand. Innovation is important and companies must be careful to protect their rights. I will be keeping a close eye on other interesting developments in fashion sustainability over the course of this year. I suspect we've just hit the tip of the iceberg and there's a lot more innovation to come. Noelle Pearson is a qualified trademark attorney with Brands and clerks

