ECCO released their coolest sneaker yet





Optimizing both form and function, the ECCO ST. 1 is all about punchy accents and the cool, secretive brand that gives a distinctive fresh touch to athleisure streetwear. You will want to wear this shoe with any outfit, any time of the year. An accelerated version of the OG ECCO ST.1 series, this striking shoe has been upgraded with an urban-style wave design that adds a dynamic element to any outfit. It’s an urban aesthetic that’s impossible to ignore, cushioning its owner in supreme, state-of-the-art comfort. Combining this elevated design with high-tech attributes and durability, ECCO ST. 1 is known as the sneaker for trendsetters keen to stay one step ahead. With contrasting color combinations, clean silhouettes and soft tones, this is a versatile and lightweight sneaker that lets you stand out in a crowd. Made from a blend of premium full grain and Yabuck leather, made in Danish tanneries belonging to the ECCO family, ECCO ST. 1 textile tongue ensures a sporty look. At the same time, modern lacing contrasts an urban side and can be easily adjusted for a secure fit. A removable molded textile sockliner offers unique softness yet practical breathability and a sublime soft neoprene lining that fits like a sock.

While providing the ideal balance of cushioning and rebound – thanks to advanced ECCO FLUIDFORM Direct Comfort technology – this remarkable shoe offers enhanced support with an footbed designed to follow the natural curve of your foot. Its unique microfiber heel pad provides superb grip and traction necessary for high streetwear that effortlessly takes its wearer from work to wellness workouts. Innovative SHOCK-THRU technology delivers extra bounce on the go and the shock absorption needed with every step while keeping a natural, unmatched fit at the forefront. Switching effortlessly between seasons and outfits, this is a striking shoe coveted internationally for its style, performance and superior wearability from a European brand steeped in authenticity and tradition as a shoemaker. It is a family brand, founded in 1963, which firmly believes in its core values ​​of creating a shoe with exceptional fit and feel using only premium leathers. She proudly remains responsible for every step of the manufacturing and retail business. At its heart, ECCO ST. 1 remains the sneaker for all wellness warriors who don’t want to compromise on fashion kudos for the ultimate bounce and take off at every step of urban exploration.

