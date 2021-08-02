





Robert Hanashiro –USA TODAY

Bears take gold in men’s swimming and silver in women’s swimming

TOKYO – California won three medals on Saturday, bringing the Cal medal count to 12. The Golden Bears won duet medals with Ryan murphy and Tom shields winning gold in the 4×100-meter medley relay. Weitzeil Abbey added to the tally with a silver medal in the women’s 400-meter medley relay, with a total of 12 Bears competing on Saturday PST at the Tokyo Olympics. With 12 medals in total, the Bears have won four gold, four silver and four bronze halfway through the Olympics. Men’s golf

Collin morikawa (United States) entered the final round in T17 before advancing to a playoff 7 for bronze with 63 (-78). In the bronze medal playoffs, he outlasted five more on three holes before losing a head-to-head with CT Pan in the 4th. Morikawa finished 4th in the men’s individual golf final. Female athletics

Camryn rogers (Canada) broke the 72.5-meter mark in the women’s hammer throw with just one throw in the women’s hammer throw qualifying. Rogers cleared 73.97m in her first and only hammer qualification attempt and qualified for the Olympic final. Swimming Men Murphy and Shields won gold medals in the final swimming event of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics as the United States won the men’s 4×100-meter medley relay with a world record on Saturday night (PT). backstroke, put the Americans in the driver’s seat. with a 52.31 slit on the opening leg. The United States erased a 12-year world record in the event (3: 27.28) with a time of 3: 26.78. Murphy was joined by Michael Andrew (breaststroke), Caeleb Dressel (butterfly) and Zach Apple (freestyle) on the world record swim relay. Preliminary qualifying on Friday. Women’s Swimming Weitzeil closed the swimming portion of the Tokyo Olympics by anchoring the United States to a silver medal in the women’s 400-meter medley relay. beating battle with Cate Campbell on one lane. Although Weitzeil finished with a daring split of 52.49, the Australians smashed the Americans to the wall by 0.13 seconds, finishing the stint with a silver medal. Women’s water polo shirt Five Bears competed in the women’s water polo prelims on Saturday. Emma Wright , Vampire Paul , Kelly mckee (Canada) faced compatriot Bear Kitty lynn joustra (Netherlands) in a Pool A match. The Netherlands outscored the Canadians 16-12, including a goal from Cal’s Joustrain in the fourth minute of the second quarter. Wright, Paul and McKee all recorded minutes for Team Canada, with McKee scoring an action shot in the second quarter. Anna Illes (Hungary) scored two goals for Hungary in a loss to China with 18 minutes in total. Stay posted CalBears.com will be covering the Olympics daily and fans will also be able to follow the Golden Bears on Cal’s social media accounts. All Olympic content can be found at CalBears.com/Olympics.

