Tokyo Olympics: Zharnel Hughes accuses cramp of false final start of 100m in Tokyo





An anguished Zharnel Hughes blamed a sudden cramp in his calf for the false start that led to his disqualification from the men’s 100m Olympic final as Britain’s woes on the track continued. Hughes had won his semi-final with a season-best time of 9.98 seconds, the first time he had run in under 10 seconds this year, and said after the centerpiece that he was confident he would have finished on the podium. But the first Briton to reach the blue ribbon final since Sydney 2000 was denied a chance to win glory when he got up too early from his starting block, after making the same mistake during national testing last month. His mistake at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium was immediately apparent, but he insisted on a cramp developing in his lower left leg as he was bent over a few milliseconds before the shot caused accidental movement. I’m really heartbroken right now, said Hughes, whose GB teammate Reece Prescod lost similarly in the discipline’s semifinals. My left calf contracted when I went to my set position. It was so bad I just couldn’t stay in my blocks. I tried but it was too harsh to stay there and ended up moving. Wrong time and wrong place. This is the worst time. The worst moment. The thing is, I was fine during the warm-up, I had no problems. I went to the call room, nothing. As the race was about to begin, on your marks, hold on, get moving. I know for a fact that I would have been a medalist. I know it for a fact. I was so ready. I just told myself to relax because the guys had already run fast. Unfortunately, it was out of my control and it happened. Hughes’ setback comes a day after Dina Asher-Smith failed to advance to the corresponding women’s final and retired from the 200m after revealing she tore her hamstrings during the British trials five weeks ago. While Hughes was understandably frustrated with what happened leading up to a surprisingly won race for Italy’s Lamont Marcell Jacobs in 9.8 seconds, the 26-year-old insisted that error would not define him. Indeed, he says he has already turned his attention to the men’s 4100m relay, whose final takes place on Friday. < style="display:block;padding-top:65.5853%"/> Lamont Marcell Jacobs won gold in the blue ribbon event (Martin Rickett / PA) (PA wire) Look, it’s happened before, said Hughes. I can’t take it back. It’s a story that’s already been written. We live and we learn. It’s just another lesson I have to relearn. In the end, that’s how you recover from failures like this and I know I’m a champion deep down. I believe in myself. I believe in my ability. Hughes ‘false start is reminiscent of Linford Christies’ disqualification in Atlanta 1996. He had hoped to emulate the result of his compatriots Barcelona 1992 the last time a Briton won the Olympic men’s 100m. I just needed to relax, added Hughes. I was relaxed but my calf was cramped. I hate to make excuses. I hate to make excuses. I hate excuses. But it happened.

