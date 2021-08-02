Athlete turned denim expert explains why now’s the right time for retail – Sourcing Journal

Andre Williams’ advice to fashion entrepreneurs is to take a chance and do it now.

The former New York Giants running back turned founder of the jeans brand is following his own suggestion and launching his first physical retail store after operating exclusively online for the past six years.

Despite the recent decline in the retail landscape and the growth of the e-commerce industry, Williams will be opening All Weather Selvedge Denim Co. (AW) in the Promenade Shops in Saucon Valley, Pa., In August. He said the current shopping landscape was what helped him secure space in an upscale outdoor mall during a difficult but “seemingly stable” time.

“I encourage all young entrepreneurs with the assets and capital available to roll the dice and set up shop now,” he told Rivet. “There is a demand for quality products and good service.

Williams launched the brand in 2015 when he discovered a gap in the denim market: While men’s denim sometimes offered extended sizes, the fit wasn’t as diverse. He worked with a craftsman on selvedge jeans that embodied all the craftsmanship of classic jeans, but with more room in the upper leg for those with an athletic figure.

While the transition from football to fashion was unexpected, Williams said it had been in the works for years before anything came to fruition. The summer after his rookie season with the Giants in 2015, he tried his hand at footwear, releasing the Runningman Red Herring leather loafer.

“Making this shoe opened doors in the fashion world that I never expected,” he said. “The Runningman impressed an area-based brand developer. He helped me create my vision for athletic fit denim, taking me from idea to product in less than three months. It was amazing, and when I saw what I created next to my shoes, I was sure of my way.

AW Denim Co. jeans are created from three exclusive Japanese selvedge fabrics named Tom, Brad and George from factories in Kurabo, Kaihara and Kuroki, each of which produces a unique fabric using organic cotton and dyes. The jeans are cut and sewn in China, then taken to a “special secret washhouse” which allows it to offer both unsanforized and washed raw denim, available in “mature” and “old” washes.

This dedication to detail will be on display in full in the new store, which Williams says has been designed to “look like a denim museum.” The images tell the story of the locals in AW jeans, and the shadow boxes feature aspects of denim art, documenting a pair of loomstates’ progression to faded maturity. “There will be more denim art on the showroom floor than actual denim products,” he said.

In addition to AW products, the store will also sell denim clothing from its sister brand, DKShin, a denim line for men and women that “breaks all of AW’s rules for classic silhouettes.” The motorcycle-style skinny jeans feature a treated black leather panel above the knee and come in three wash styles for women and men. Rapper French Montana wore the label in his 2020 “Straight for the Bag” music video with Philadelphia-based artist LGP Qua.

Looking ahead, Williams has ambitious plans for the future, including relocating production from AW to California for a Made in USA line slated for fall. The next collection will feature more traditional fits, additional fabrics and more categories like tops and accessories.

But even with all of these plans to drive growth, Williams said his store will still be digitally focused.

“AW started out as a digital asset and will remain so,” he said. “The advantage of a physical location is that people can actually come and see the quality in person, try it out, and understand the fit. I can focus a content campaign on one area and get support from the locals. If I can get them to be proud and own the brand, I would expect that to have a growth effect on e-commerce.

Currently, AW jeans are available at www.donandswagger.com and sell for between $ 125 and $ 175. DKShin’s price range is $ 225 to $ 250.