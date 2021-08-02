Fashion
Are you going to the Magic Las Vegas trade show? Here’s What You Need to Know – Sourcing Journal
The Informa Markets Project, Magic and Sourcing at Magic fashion events will return to Las Vegas for the first time since February 2020 from August 8-11 with new energy and new protocols in place due to the fluid nature of healthcare. and Covid-19 Safety Guidelines.
Here, Kelly Helfman, Commercial President of Informa Markets Fashion, and Don Pietranczyk, Vice President of Experience and Education of Informa Markets, share the necessary information on masks, applications and parties for an experience. productive and pleasant living room.
Be careful
The show will not require proof of a negative Covid-19 test result or proof of vaccination. However, all exhibitors, participants and staff will be required to wear masks.
As of last week, the state of Nevada issued an emergency order requiring residents of 12 of the state’s 17 counties, including Clark County where Las Vegas is located, to wear masks – vaccinated or not. – in indoor public spaces, including the convention center, casinos and resorts. Masks, sponsored by Kenneth Cole and Z Supply, will also be available to all participants.
Additionally, Informa has worked with various trade show organizers to develop All-Secure security standards for larger events, which include contactless entry, upgraded wash stations, and hand sanitizer stations available throughout. salon.
“We would never host an event unless we thought we could do it in a very safe way,” Helfman said.
Location, location, location
Deemed to be the one-stop shopping experience for women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, footwear, accessories and sourcing, as well as sourcing, events will take place under one roof at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (LVCC) renovated.
Spread over three halls, the West Hall will house the Magic Women’s Clothing Event (formerly known as WWDMagic), the North Hall will house Sourcing at Magic, and the Central Hall will house Magic Men’s and Project, the destination for women and contemporary men’s fashion.
Typical walking time from the West Hall to the existing North / Central Hall can take up to 25 minutes, but the same journey on the LVCC Loop, a new underground tunnel powered by Tesla cars, takes around two minutes.
“[The Loop] will be accessible during this market – it’s something new and you’ll definitely want to check it out, ”Helfman said.
Get app-y
Make sure your smartphone is charged. Events are moving away from traditional paper badges in favor of digital codes that will be emailed to registered attendees before the shows start. Participants will be prompted to scan their code, accessible by email or by downloading and logging into the Magic Marketplace app, to enter.
Enjoy the experience
Despite the necessary precautions due to Covid, organizers are working to maintain the experiential nature of trade shows, including hosting panels, special speakers and parties.
On August 9, designer Kenneth Cole will be the “Keynote Morning Session Speaker” at the Grand Lobby, which connects Project and Sourcing at Magic. As one of the first events to bring the fashion community together, Pietranczyk said the session will be an opportunity for “everyone to experience the same message” together.
Each show will also have its own “educational stage” which will address relevant questions and topics. Sourcing at Magic will host panel discussions on construction transparency, sustainable alternatives, the future of digital clothing and more. At the Magic, guests can enjoy mini psychic readings, personalized embroidery, and chats with acclaimed entertainment journalist Giuliana Rancic.
Project will host Create & Cultivate to provide advice on how to move business forward, as well as Highsnobiety, who will discuss the status of streetwear. Project will also once again host the Rivet Awards, which recognize the best in denim. The official project party will take place on the second night of the show at the Omnia nightclub at Caesars Palace with a live performance by Tyga.
“Take your Red Bull, it’s late at night, but it’s worth it,” said Pietranczyk.
Sources
2/ https://sourcingjournal.com/denim/denim-trade-shows/magic-project-las-vegas-trade-show-need-to-know-kelly-helfman-293021/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]