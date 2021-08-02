Are you going to the Magic Las Vegas trade show? Here’s What You Need to Know – Sourcing Journal

The Informa Markets Project, Magic and Sourcing at Magic fashion events will return to Las Vegas for the first time since February 2020 from August 8-11 with new energy and new protocols in place due to the fluid nature of healthcare. and Covid-19 Safety Guidelines.

Here, Kelly Helfman, Commercial President of Informa Markets Fashion, and Don Pietranczyk, Vice President of Experience and Education of Informa Markets, share the necessary information on masks, applications and parties for an experience. productive and pleasant living room.

Be careful

The show will not require proof of a negative Covid-19 test result or proof of vaccination. However, all exhibitors, participants and staff will be required to wear masks.

As of last week, the state of Nevada issued an emergency order requiring residents of 12 of the state’s 17 counties, including Clark County where Las Vegas is located, to wear masks – vaccinated or not. – in indoor public spaces, including the convention center, casinos and resorts. Masks, sponsored by Kenneth Cole and Z Supply, will also be available to all participants.

Additionally, Informa has worked with various trade show organizers to develop All-Secure security standards for larger events, which include contactless entry, upgraded wash stations, and hand sanitizer stations available throughout. salon.

“We would never host an event unless we thought we could do it in a very safe way,” Helfman said.

Location, location, location

Deemed to be the one-stop shopping experience for women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, footwear, accessories and sourcing, as well as sourcing, events will take place under one roof at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (LVCC) renovated.

Spread over three halls, the West Hall will house the Magic Women’s Clothing Event (formerly known as WWDMagic), the North Hall will house Sourcing at Magic, and the Central Hall will house Magic Men’s and Project, the destination for women and contemporary men’s fashion.

Typical walking time from the West Hall to the existing North / Central Hall can take up to 25 minutes, but the same journey on the LVCC Loop, a new underground tunnel powered by Tesla cars, takes around two minutes.

“[The Loop] will be accessible during this market – it’s something new and you’ll definitely want to check it out, ”Helfman said.

Get app-y

Make sure your smartphone is charged. Events are moving away from traditional paper badges in favor of digital codes that will be emailed to registered attendees before the shows start. Participants will be prompted to scan their code, accessible by email or by downloading and logging into the Magic Marketplace app, to enter.

Enjoy the experience

Despite the necessary precautions due to Covid, organizers are working to maintain the experiential nature of trade shows, including hosting panels, special speakers and parties.

On August 9, designer Kenneth Cole will be the “Keynote Morning Session Speaker” at the Grand Lobby, which connects Project and Sourcing at Magic. As one of the first events to bring the fashion community together, Pietranczyk said the session will be an opportunity for “everyone to experience the same message” together.

Each show will also have its own “educational stage” which will address relevant questions and topics. Sourcing at Magic will host panel discussions on construction transparency, sustainable alternatives, the future of digital clothing and more. At the Magic, guests can enjoy mini psychic readings, personalized embroidery, and chats with acclaimed entertainment journalist Giuliana Rancic.

Project will host Create & Cultivate to provide advice on how to move business forward, as well as Highsnobiety, who will discuss the status of streetwear. Project will also once again host the Rivet Awards, which recognize the best in denim. The official project party will take place on the second night of the show at the Omnia nightclub at Caesars Palace with a live performance by Tyga.

“Take your Red Bull, it’s late at night, but it’s worth it,” said Pietranczyk.