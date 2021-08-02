French luxury shoe brand unveils the world’s first customizable luxury sneaker





One sneaker, 100 looks DANIEL ESSA, the French luxury footwear brand, has announced the global launch of its SS22 collection of customizable luxury sneakers, Us. The new collection, Us, comes as an innovative response to the global state of the fashion industry. After a difficult and unprecedented year, Founder and Creative Director Daniel Essa created the world’s first luxury sneaker of its kind that offers longevity and versatility to buyers and a risk-free choice for retailers. Taking inspiration from leading 20th century German artist Imi Knoebel, Essa has designed a trend-proof sneaker that offers endless possibilities with its innovative design featuring handcrafted leather straps . The first Nous sneakers are available in two colors Alabaster and Onyx. However, each pair comes with 8 hand painted leather bracelets which can be easily swapped out with the additional bracelets packs available in a variety of basic and fun colors. In addition, the brand is launching an exclusive line of Swarovski crystal bracelets. Us sneakers feature unprecedented luxury details. In shape, it’s 40% lighter than any luxury sneaker on the market with the hidden back seam techniques used to connect the two side panels in a minimal and seamless fashion. Commenting on the launch, Daniel Essa said: Our new concept Us is all about us and our daily footwear needs. This sneaker is trend-proof, making it your sure ticket for every season, year after year. We give the customer a canvas to paint in their own way and show their unique style. This collection reflects the brand’s vision to connect with customers on a personal level. We offer more than just a sneaker. Providing an experience that allows customers to instantly personalize their sneakers and transform shoes for any occasion. For the very first time, we have created a truly timeless sneaker. A minimalist design, comfortable and light. A design that allows customers to express their individuality and style with its customizable genuine leather bracelets. He added. The campaign, which was shot in Madrid by photographer Edwin Cano, highlights the diversity that the brand continues to influence and the possibilities offered by the new collection. The launch of the collection began in the Middle East in partnership with Level Shoes, the luxury shoe concept store developed by Chalhoub Group. About DANIEL ESSA DANIEL ESSA is a French luxury footwear brand founded by Syrian designer and creative director, Daniel Essa, in Paris in 2017. Handcrafted in the world’s most prestigious workshops in Italy, the brand challenges the traditional craftsmanship of the shoe with a minimalist but complex approach to create an effortless French. style integrated with refined Italian craftsmanship. The DANIEL ESSA brand aims to create an ethical, goal-oriented business model, combining profitable growth with a positive contribution to the planet, society and the community. Daniel Essa, award-winning designer and creative director of his eponymous brand, launched. Learn more about DANIEL ESSA on the brand’s page: fashionunited.com/compagnies/daniel-essa

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fashionunited.uk/news/fashion/french-luxury-footwear-brand-unveils-the-world-s-first-of-its-kind-customizable-luxury-sneaker/2021080256913 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos