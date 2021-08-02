Biles to compete on balance beam, Belarusian athlete enters Polish embassy

TOKYO, Aug.2 (Reuters) – Simon Biles will compete in the balance beam competition, officials said on Monday, in what would be the US superstar’s last chance for gold in Tokyo after retiring from other events citing mental health problems.

Biles, who shocked the world last week when she retired from the squad and several individual events, put athlete mental health in the spotlight at a pandemic-affected Games that had their part controversy.

Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya entered the Polish embassy a day after refusing to board a flight to Tokyo, where she said she was taken against her will by her team.

She will seek asylum in Poland, according to a member of the local Belarusian community who was in contact with her.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is examining the gesture of US shot putter Raven Saunders after the silver medalist raised her arms in an X above her head on Sunday, the IOC spokesperson said, Mark Adams, during a briefing.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Athletics – Women's 1500m – Round 1 – OLS – Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan – August 2, 2021. Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands reacts after competing

Saunders later said the gesture was a sign of support for the oppressed, while the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) said it was not breaking IOC rules.

On the track, Puerto Rican Jasmine Camacho-Quinn shone in the 100-meter hurdles, while Greece’s Miltiadis Tentoglou won the men’s long jump in a spectacular final jump.

USA Gymnastics was thrilled with Biles’ decision to compete in the beam final. She is the reigning world champion on the beam and won an Olympic bronze medal on the apparatus in Rio.

“We are delighted to confirm that you will see two American athletes in the beam final tomorrow – Suni Lee AND Simone Biles !! Can’t wait to see you both!” USA Gymnastics said in a statement.

Biles, 24, who won four gold medals at the Rio 2016 Games, dropped out of the all-around, floor exercises, vault and uneven bars finals in Tokyo.

The Games are being held without spectators and under strict measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic, an event unprecedented in the history of the modern Olympics.

China is ahead of the medal count with 28 gold medals, followed by the United States with 21 and Japan with 17.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Gymnastics – Artistic – Women's Floor Exercise – Final – Ariake Gymnastics Center, Tokyo, Japan – August 2, 2021. Simone Biles of the United States watches

The Tokyo Olympics have already been complicated by public opposition, as polls have shown most Japanese oppose hosting the Games amid the worsening pandemic.

SPORT AND POLITICS

While the IOC bans all overt political expression or interference, last month it relaxed its rule 50 which barred athletes from protesting. Athletes are allowed to make gestures on the field, provided they do so without disturbance and with respect for other competitors.

However, the threat of sanctions remains if protests are made on the podium during the medal ceremony.

“Let them try to take this medal,” Saunders said in a late-night social media post, apparently referring to IOC rules restricting protests.

The athletes, however, continue to wow with their performances, with Camacho-Quinn winning Puerto Rico’s first Olympic gold in track and field at the Games.

On Monday, she exploded blocks to finish in 12.37 seconds despite an obstacle, beating American world record holder Kendra Harrison who came second at 12.52.

“At this point I was really racing for the world record. I hit the hurdle, but everything happens for a reason. I won gold. My first gold medal,” said Camacho-Quinn, who broke the Olympic record in it. semi-final a day earlier.

“INCREDIBLE JUMP”

In the men’s long jump, Tentoglou won spectacularly by jumping 8.41 meters in his last attempt to snatch the gold medal from Cuban Juan Miguel Echevarria.

Tentoglou was the world leader to come to Tokyo with an 8.60-meter jump at a national competition in May, but struggled to regain his form and was out of medal positions while on the track for the last time.

“What an incredible competition. What an incredible jump, the last jump,” said the Greek after winning his country’s very first gold medal in the long jump.

Dutch Sifan Hassan had a brilliant recovery after falling in her 1,500m series, pushing hard to win and keep her dream of an unprecedented treble alive as she progressed in the 1,500m event to add to its 5,000m and 10,000m competitions.

The World Cup-winning United States suffered a surprise 1-0 loss in the semifinals of the Canadian women’s soccer tournament, with Jessie Fleming grabbing the winner with a 75th minute penalty.

In cycling, China retained its women’s Olympic team sprint title by beating Germany in the final as the track cycling program began at the Izu Velodrome.

Report from the Reuters Olympic team; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Ken Ferris

