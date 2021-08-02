Tips for dressing like an alpha male Hrithik Roshan





Actor Hrithik Roshan, as the iconic Poop in K3G valid, (and so we agree and vouch) is all about beauty, beauty, and beauty. Cut to 2021, now even at 47, Hrithiks’ fitness and fashion game is far from slowing down and has actually moved up to the alpha male level. His dedication to staying fit and true to his unique fashion sense, without trying too hard, is inspiring and makes him the ultimate alpha male there is. Want to be an alpha male like Hrithik Roshan? When you think of an alpha male, you think of a successful guy who has a dominant presence, who is generally strong, and who exudes confidence and masculinity. Lekin pooh ke sath prom pe jane k liye you don’t have to be born tall and macho, the point is, you don’t have to be alpha to dress alpha and release that arrogant energy. Take inspiration from Hrithik Roshans wardrobe and stick to these 5 simple fashion tips to get the energy of the trendy alpha male! 1. Stick to solid colors and classic clothing This look totally sums up the essence of alpha skin. Cargo pants? To verify. Boots? To verify. Corduroy jacket? To verify. Solid colors? To verify. Alpha male energy? Recheck. Experiment with the layered dress up while placing your hopes in solid colors like brown, navy blue, eyebrows, olive green and mixing it with a yellow turtleneck t-shirt (another classic t-shirt style). shirt) can instantly make you look stylish without trying too hard. Instagram / Hrithik Roshan 2. Focus on the cut Whether it’s your double breasted blazer with skinny jeans and a white shirt like Hrithiks or beach shorts, always make sure your dress fits you well. Well-fitting clothes make your look neat and enhance your natural body shape. Pro tip: Avoid clothes that are too tight, your biceps and muscles can use a “hidden” day. Remember, to be alpha is to be in good shape and not to wear your fitness on your sleeves, literally. Instagram / Hrithik Roshan 3. Experiment but stay chic and not flashy The Alpha style is more streamlined and chic, but that doesn’t mean you don’t experiment and have fun with the clothes every now and then. Experiment with prints and colors, but don’t build your outfit around it, in fact, incorporate it into your signature style which is more solid colors, a tapered fit, a flattering silhouette. Example: a printed Hrithiks shirt embellished with tapered gray pants and a neutral colored jacket. Instagram / Hrithik Roshan 4. Keep your accessory set low-key Add alpha edge undertones to your look with accessories like a cool cap, hat, beaded lockets, suave sunglasses and earrings. The key is not to overdo it, stay low-key. Overdosing on anything takes away the ease and ease of your appearance and body language. Always remember, less is more when it comes to alpha dressing. Instagram / Hrithik Roshan 5. Stay groomed and fit Whether it’s her beard or her body, the Greek god of Bollywood loves to keep it sharp and groomed all the time. Investing in things like grooming, skin care, and fitness is the biggest investment you can make in yourself because it makes you incredibly attractive. Instagram / Hrithik Roshan Dressing Dos and Don’ts Alpha Invest in Henleys and turtlenecks, they make a sturdy case to dress in class

Have at least two suits in your closet, one for the day and one for the evening stuff. Go for colors like black and navy for the evening and light blue and beige for the day. Experiment with your tie and pocket square to give your look a fresh feeling every time you wear it.

Invest in accessories and basic parts like a nice branded watch, a leather belt, a bag that will add a punch factor to your look.

Do not go out without wearing perfume. Make sure you always smell good.

Don’t wear tight clothes just to flex your muscles and body, know that you are alpha rather than trying too hard to be extra manly. The bottom line The key to getting the most out of these tips is to be comfortable and confident in your skin and clothing. Make sharp clothes your second skin and don’t try too hard. Remember, there is no room for vanity in masculinity. Explore more

