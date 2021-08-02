Norman Walsh Shoes Spring / Summer 22





2021 saw Walsh celebrate 60 years of British manufacture, 60 years of British design and 60 years of British ownership. Walsh is proudly recognized as a traditional British shoe manufacturer and a quintessential iconic brand since 1961. Each shoe is individually processed by highly skilled and proud craftsmen who personally ensure that finesse and craftsmanship is embodied within. Showcasing the true characteristics of the traditional handcrafted production line that is still used today at Walsh. True to the new branding introduced last year, the sleek white, black and gold color scheme is here to stay and is part of the Spring / Summer 2022 collection to wrap around the exciting range. Now the new range for Spring Summer 2022 is more ready than ever. To commemorate the longevity and importance of this milestone in continuous manufacturing in the UK, Walsh created their SS22 collection to truly capture the essence of the brand throughout its existence. Tastefully developing previous versions with new colors and styles of products. The release this season will see the return of the classic Whirlwind. An original creation dating from the 80s is now back in a range of iconic colors of the 80s. The collection will also see the return of the Tempest. The model debuted last fall as a new development from Walsh. Created to echo 60 years of proud heritage, the Tempest captures the finesse and skill of the craftsman, presenting a sophisticated and elegant silhouette suitable for any outfit and any occasion. With many styles in the season’s lineup, it’s sure to keep an eye out for. Read more about Norman Walsh on the brand page: fashionunited.com/compagnies/walsh

