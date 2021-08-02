Fashion
“Back to Cero! “- USMNT shocks Mexico again in overtime to seal second trophy of the summer
Miles Robinson broke through in the 117th minute on Sunday to give the Stars and Stripes another victory over their rivals
A summer blessed with two intense tournament finals between the United States Men’s National Team and Mexico ended in an exciting way on Sunday, with center-back Miles Robinson leading the Gold Cup winner for the USMNT in full extension.
Although the teams were very different from those who met for the chaotic Nations League final in June, the level of drama remained about the same. Robinson’s goal sparked a dog pile with teammates near the corner flag, crazy celebrations in the stands and backlash on social media.
Goal recounted how the Gold Cup final went.
Missed opportunities in both directions
The fact that the game even reached overtime came as a shock as both teams created and missed phenomenal chances.
Paul Arriola had two of the best in regulation for the USMNT. Orbelin Pineda has approached Mexico several times.