Fashion editor shares her secret to a successful day

I realize that a lot of people would find my morning habits weird, if not crazy. And I understand. Who would get up voluntarily at 5 a.m. every day? I would like. I wake up at dawn not only because I like to exercise or take time for myself before work, but also because I have realized how important it is to have a strong morning routine. . It sets the tone for the whole day and can improve your overall health and wellbeing, so for me it’s worth it.

But everyone’s morning rituals are different. Take my very stylish colleague Yusra Siddiqui, who wakes up a few hours later than me (his new Avocado Green Mattress is to blame!) but always takes time for herself. Sure, she might not be training first thing every morning, but she Is go out for a walk and have a coffee. And for me, being consistent is the most important thing. Here, Siddiqui explains what a typical morning looks like to her and how a good night’s sleep made all the difference in starting her day off right.

“I’m a market editor at Who What Wear, and just moved into my new apartment. Before COVID, I was super productive in the morning, and now I’m trying to regain that energy by building a routine that makes it easier. my work from home schedule. If I’m honest I need seven to eight hours of sleep and tend to hit the snooze button on my alarm clock. But I really tried to get out out of bed as quickly as possible so that I don’t get stuck in the morning. However, since I have my new Avocado Green Mattress, that was an additional challenge. “

Editor’s Note: Avocado mattresses are made from GOTS certified organic cotton and wool and GOLS certified organic latex, all sourced from farms in India.

“I’m very into my morning beauty routine. It helps me feel awake. I have sensitive skin, so I usually save excessive products like masks or evening treatments when I relax. in the morning I stick to the cleanser, toner, vitamin C serum, moisturizer and of course SPF. Even though I WFH I’m still exposed to the sun so my skin needs this protection! “

“I’ll be honest, I’m not a big breakfast lover. Usually I keep it simple with cereal or oatmeal, then go out of my way for lunch and dinner, higher meals. in my opinion. (Pasta, sandwiches Come on!) For my morning drink, I’ll stick to an iced chai latte or a fruity tea. “

“I used to complain to my husband about having to take a walk for coffee, but now it’s my favorite part of my routine. I’ve had a lot less active since working from home. Plus it’s hard to resist a treat to go with my chai latte. “

“By the time I finish work I’m usually too tired to do a whole to-do list, so I like to do at least one in the morning before I start work. Today, I’m changing my very soft Avocado organic linen sheets. “

“I used to be the type of person who would wake up and rush to work, and that often only led to a day full of stress and anxiety. By giving myself some time for myself ahead of time. I can start my day slowly and have the ease of being productive without the flickering anxiety. When your mind is more at ease, you are obviously able to work easier. “

