Fashion takes center stage at Logan County Fair – Sterling Journal-Advocate





Fashion took center stage at the Logan County Fair on Friday night, with the annual 4-H Fashion Show held at the St. Anthonys Gymnasium. Participants from four divisions decorated or constructed a garment and then modeled it. Judging was based on the model’s posture, balance, grooming, demeanor and posture. This includes the fate of the model, the choice of texture, color and style, cut and accessories. The judges for the event were Sharon Blackham and the host was Heather Brungardt. This year’s winner in the junior division was Remington Gerlach, who was the division’s sole contender. Remington chose to create a tie-dye tank top, which required several tie-dye techniques and different color combinations to perfect. and paired it with a simple pair of sparkly shorts and sandals. Remington received a trophy and a bouquet of flowers. The intermediate champion participant was Natalie Adels. Natalie modeled a black short sleeve daisy top with a black tank top underneath, paired with white pants and black thongs. She received a trophy and a bouquet of flowers. Mattea Pelton was named reserve champion in the intermediate division. Mattea modeled the multi-colored striped shorts she made, paired with an orange short-sleeved shirt and black dress sandals. She received a bunch of balloons and a ribbon. Taylor Tribbett and Piper Withers were also competing in the middle division. This year, the winner of the senior champion was Ashton Nichols. Ashtons upcycle your style project consisted of denim pants with bees and a stitched bee hive, paired with a black short-sleeved shirt and black sandals. She received a trophy and a bouquet of flowers. Ashton will represent Logan County at this year’s State Fair Fashion Revue. The reserve champion in the senior division was Ayla Baney. Ayla created a tie-dye t-shirt and jeans with American flag patches, which she teamed with brown sandals. She received a bunch of balloons and a ribbon. Ayla will also represent Logan County at this year’s State Fair Fashion Revue. Sadie Fehringer completes this division. Every year there is an Encore division at the fashion magazine. The Encore division is judged on the clothing’s fit for the person, fit for the occasion and fit. This year the Champion Encore Grand Champion was Taylor Tribbett. Taylor wore a blue sundress accented with a colorful bow and white two-strap sandals. She received a bouquet of flowers and a ribbon. The reserve champion of the Encore division was Natalie Adels, who modeled a vintage short-sleeved floral top and jeans. She received a ribbon and a bouquet of flowers. Other competitors in this division included: Rhylee Foos, Remington Gerlach, Emmalynn Crose, Mattea Pelton, Piper Withers, Ayla Baney, Sadie Fehringer and Ashton Nichols. In addition to models in the judged categories, the show also featured Cloverbud model Aubrey Foos, as well as Miss Rodeo Logan County Makayla Motzkus, Queen Tobi contestants Beth Erickson and Lacey Johnson, and darling contestants Courtney Fehringer and Rylee Raffelson. .

