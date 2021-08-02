PLAYING DRESS-UP / Laurel’s Princess Parties arrives at the fair





It all started with a 19 year old girl, her old ball gown and a favor for a friend. It was 2013, and Laurel Sanner, a student at the University of Toledo, had agreed to dress up as a princess for a child’s birthday. Putting on her old ball gown, Sanner assumed the character of Princess Laurel to keep the kids entertained. Seeing children light up at the sight of a real princess sparked an idea that transformed Sanner’s life. “I absolutely fell in love with it,” she said. “I decided to try and start a business and see what happened. It kind of took off in a spectacular way.” Fast forward eight years, and Laurel’s Princess Parties has become a staple at children’s birthday parties and other events in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan. The company is expanding and opening a second site in Livonia this summer as it continues to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic. Laurel characters will be appearing all week at the Monroe County Fair, as everyone from Anna and Elsa of Frozen, to Marvel superheroes Captain America and Black Widow are set to make an appearance. Laurel’s Princess Parties were due to make their fair debut last year before COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the week-long annual event. “We have 28 characters who will be there throughout the week,” said Sanner, who now lives in Ottawa Lake with her husband, Hunter, and the couple’s two young children. “We’re there from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. everyday, with two rounds of meetups each day … (Families can) look forward to meeting their favorite characters and being able to take pictures with the characters while they ‘interact with children, their smiling faces creating memorable moments that will last a lifetime … “ Sanner says she always dreamed of a career that would allow her to sing, dance and perform, while also interacting with people and making a difference in their lives. The timing of Princess Laurel’s debut was serendipitous, as the release of the hit Disney film Frozen the following November sparked demand for exactly what Sanner was hoping to deliver. Elsa – one of the main characters in Frozen – was one of the first characters Sanner added to his company’s ever-growing list of offerings. Elsa’s sister, Anna, arrived shortly after. “The first meeting we had (with Elsa) in Perrysburg, we met 500 children in two hours,” Sanners said. “That was just the start. Once it started blowing up, I hired more people, got an Anna (costume) and then we started having more and more parties, started to introduce new characters … Flash forward to now, and weoffer over 60 characters. We do all princesses, we make superheroes, we make trolls, different lookalikes … we do as many as possible, and we’re adding a lot more this fall. “ Sanner partners with several different local businesses and community groups for events and promotions, including the Toledo Mud Hens, Imagination Station, ProMedica and the Indian Creek Zoo. The fortunes of Laurel’s Princess Parties took a drastic turn for the worse once the pandemic struck. “We’ve gone from 20 to 25 appearances per weekend to nothing,” Sanners said. “Everything I was bringing with the business came to a complete halt.” Sanner knew that his business – a business built on face-to-face and face-to-face interactions – would have to adapt quickly in order to survive. She says it was the combination of her husband’s support and the dedication of her team of performers that kept the company going. “My team actually got stronger and volunteered two hours a day of their time, and we did three live broadcasts a day, Monday through Friday, for free,” she said. “They had our costumes at home, they literally all set up in their homes to do live broadcasts, and they did live broadcasts right from their homes and volunteered their time to do it. time we were getting donations and then I was actually giving them back to the artists … it was like a tip, so they were kinda paid for their time. “ Laurel’s further expanded its offering of virtual and socially distant character interactions throughout 2020. They offered personalized and pre-recorded birthday messages, 15 and 40 minute video calls, and opportunities for a child to appear. his favorite character for his drive. birthday party, either as a member of the parade, or to accompany the child and greet his guests. “(The) health and safety of our families was our top priority,” Sanners said. “No matter how comfortable they are, we have been able to provide families with magic.” Much has changed since Sanner started Laurel’s Princess parties from scratch. And while Princess Laurel doesn’t come out as much as before thanks to Sanner’s responsibilities as the owner of the business, Sanner says the job remains as rewarding as it was back in the days when it wasn’t. acted only from her old ball gown. “I started from scratch, I started this business with a dress and that was it,” she said. “Nobody said to me, ‘Oh, that’s how you make a website, that’s how you throw a party, that’s how you set prices.’ I literally did everything from scratch. It’s crazy, but a lot of fun. I always come up with new ideas. “ For more information on Laurel’s Princess Parties, including the daily schedule of characters that will appear at the Monroe County Fair, visit the company’s Facebook page.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.monroenews.com/story/news/2021/08/02/playing-dress-up-laurels-princess-parties-comes-fair/5394125001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos