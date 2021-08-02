Pay next: “I dress as I dress.” I speak the way I speak and I make no apologies, ”said Lissett Calderon, President and CEO of Neology Life Development Group

Lissette Calderon is President and CEO of Neology Life Development Group, a residential and commercial real estate company focused on lifestyle. Their projects include rental apartments for professionals and para-professionals looking to work, live and play in the urban cores of South Florida.

Lissette Calderon, Courtesy Photo



What has been your biggest challenge or obstacle as a woman in your particular role? How did you overcome these obstacles? The biggest challenge has been having no one at the table who looks like me. While many may view being a woman in real estate development as a disadvantage, for me that has also been an incredible advantage. I believe there is strength in different perspectives, being underestimated and defying convention. As a woman in this industry, I dress as I dress; I speak as I speak and I make no apologies for it. With that kind of state of mind and confidence, I was able to go far and achieve my goals. That’s not to say that I haven’t encountered naysayers and peer commentary along the way, but I haven’t let it bring me down or affect my resolve.

If I had listened to the bankers who laughed at me or called me crazy 20 years ago when I went to their offices to seek funding to develop my first project along the Miami River, I wouldn’t be. not where I am today. I believed in myself more than anyone and if I was going to bet on someone, I was going to bet on myself. I’m proud to be one of Miami’s premier developers who have reinvented the historic Riverfront and built over 1,500 units along the Miami River. Today my company, Neology Life Development Group, once again brings the same vision and re-imagining of a neighborhood to Allapattah, one of Miami’s next emerging neighborhoods with 1,100 units completed or underway in the district. Our company developed and delivered the first lifestyle-focused residential project in March 2021, known as No. 17 Residences Allapattah, consisting of 192 achievable luxury units.

Where would you say commercial real estate needs to improve for women? Fortunately, the commercial real estate industry has taken steps in the right direction. I’m also grateful to be based in Miami, because I don’t think there is a bigger city to do what I do. Miami was built by immigrants and entrepreneurs who, through their hard work and perseverance, have become an integral part of its business community. Of course, there is always room for improvement. Inspiring and encouraging the next generation, and especially young women, to seize the opportunities available to them in real estate is essential to ensure the growth and career development of women in the industry. We need to proactively refresh our recruiting funnel strategy if we are to see more women reach the top and encourage women to enter the industry in the first place. That’s why I spend time mentoring and speaking on panels to encourage more women and minorities to consider pursuing a career in commercial real estate.

Courtesy photo



When I started my journey, I was told there was no room for women in real estate development and to continue on my banking track. Today I tell my daughters to pursue whatever their passion is, and I secretly hope their passion is real estate like mine. My advice and my daughters’ expectations is that if they want to pursue a career in real estate, it is to start at the bottom and spend time learning all aspects of the business and experiencing every aspect of the business. aspect of work. top, they know their stuff better than anyone. As they strive to reach the top, I hope my daughters, and all girls around the world, will always remember that there is nothing wrong with being ambitious. They can be fierce and feminine at the same time.

How can women best position themselves to be successful both in general and in your specific area of ​​interest? Take your chance, chase the opportunity and always say yes to the challenge even if it scares you. I hope my work in this male dominated industry over the past 20 years will inspire women to achieve their goals. I know I am not like most developers and I hope people who look like me are encouraged to jump into the business and pursue their dreams. I am proud to see the movement we are experiencing now of women working together to build themselves, rather than tear each other apart. This is true in all areas, not only in real estate, but in most industries.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received that has helped you succeed in your industry? One piece of advice that I live on is clear and simple: never be afraid to fail. My grandmother, Fidelia, who was the granddaughter of a Cuban senator and who left her home country to come to America in search of a better life, accepted a job as a housekeeper after her arrival in Miami. For my grandmother, there was no shame in working hard, and my parents instilled the same work ethic in me. She was a housekeeper, but she taught me to believe in myself, trust my instincts, work hard, never fear failure and always talk. This is the same advice I passed on to my three daughters and would share with any young man or woman looking to be successful in today’s society. I often say that with enough passion, discipline and determination, your dreams will come true.

What, in particular, can women bring to the table as the industry continues to tackle the COVID19 crisis? A woman’s ability to multitask is unprecedented, just ask any working mother who has had to juggle work obligations, her children simultaneously move on to distance learning and medical appointments with his aging parents. Women also offer a different perspective and approach than men. In today’s competitive world, it is necessary to have multiple perspectives, especially in an industry like real estate and a market like South Florida, which caters to a diverse community of end users. Additionally, as I ran Neology Life during the pandemic, I discovered that constant communication, transparency, and the ability to pivot quickly were key to getting through these difficult times.

Would you advise your daughter to pursue a career at CRE? I would love nothing more than if one or all of my daughters chose to follow in my footsteps and eventually take over the business. As a mother of three young women, I would say the odds are in my favor as all three already love coming to the office and enjoy driving with me on weekends looking at sites. I might be biased, but there is no greater career than real estate development, where the ability to use both the left side and the right side of the brain is just as important and you are in luck. to take an abstract dream and turn it into concrete reality.