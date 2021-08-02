HYLETE Celebrates Annual National Short Training Day August 16 | Company





SOLANA BEACH, Calif .– (BUSINESS WIRE) – August 2, 2021– High-performance clothing brand, HYLETE, is celebrating its 3 rd annual National Short Training Day by offering $ 30 off the purchase of 2 or more shorts, from August 16, 2021 to August 22, 2021. With a focus on the general well-being of their community , HYLETE pushes the boundaries to develop high end performance shorts for men and women that are comfortable and functional for all styles of physical training. Use promotional code SHORTS today when paying at www.hylete.com. This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210802005683/en/ Incline Shorts from HYLETE with lining in Baltic Blue / Silver. (Photo: Business Wire) “Our customers are at the center of everything we do and it is extremely important for us to provide them with premium clothing that meets the highest standards,” said Pete Dirksing, Vice President of Products at HYLETE. “By engaging with our community, spending countless hours dealing with fit, fabric and functionality, and offering a wide variety of sizes and inseam lengths, we are confident we have the shorts. perfect for anyone who lives a life of fitness. “ HYLETE shorts feature training-focused attributes including breathability, 4-way stretch, sweat wicking, perfectly placed zip pockets, and up to five lengths to find your perfect fit. By designing and developing workout apparel for men and women with input from their passionate fitness community, HYLETE continues to build on that inspiration, with every product backed by a 100% performance guarantee. Offering many options to choose from, online shoppers can use the Perfect short search to discover the adapted shorts and cut from the HYLETES line, in less than two minutes. Created by the fitness and performance apparel experts at HYLETE, the third National Short Workout Day is Monday August 16, 2021. Use promo code SHORTS From August 16, 2021 to August 22, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. PDT to redeem $ 30 on the purchase of 2 or more shorts, designed for performance. For more information or to purchase items from HYLETE, visit www.hylete.com. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210802005683/en/ CONTACT: Tori Elder Victor Solutions, Victory @ VictoriSolutions.com, (949) 239-9220 Marissa Spencer Victor Solutions, mspencer @ victorisolutions.com, 949-456-2283 KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: WOMEN GENERAL SPORTS MEN’S SPORTS RUNNING CONSUMER FASHION RETAIL RETAIL ONLINE SOURCE: HYLÈTE Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 02/08/2021 15:10 / DISC: 02/08/2021 15:10 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210802005683/en

