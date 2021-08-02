Olympic athletics is an opportunity for black fashion to shine





You may have noticed some prominent fashion looks at the Tokyo Olympics. Since FloJo’s iconic tenure, track and field athletes have flaunted their individual style.

ATLANTA Colored hair, long nails and jewelry are on display this summer, but not just on the podium on the track. Athletics has been at the center of fashion for decades and black women are at the forefront. Idy Uyoe, sports commentator and managing partner of Atlanta-based Idy Sports and Entertainment, said Team USA Hall of Fame member Florence Griffith Joyner, commonly known as FloJo, laid out the plan. Silver medalist in the 200-meter sprint at the 1984 Olympics and gold medalist and world record holder at the 1988 Seoul Olympics in the 100-meter event, Joyner brought her revolutionary and unabashed personal style to the races. . During that intermittent four-year period, she brought some style, pizazz and sparkle and could even say flamboyance to the Olympics, or athletics in general, Uyoe said. Entering these games, she redefined what it meant to be a track athlete. Joyner sported long, glamorous nails for years, even as she set her 200-meter world record in Seoul on Thursday in 1988. It was a fashion statement hailed as groundbreaking at the time. Uyoe said FloJo’s sense of individualism set the standard, redefining what it meant to look like a track athlete. Fashion has always been her first love, so she was able to translate that onto the runway, Uyoe said. Joyner herself, who once worked part-time as a nail technician, said it decades ago, commenting on her iconic runway fashion sense in a 1992 interview with reporter Ann Liguori for Sharp Sports Innerview. Track and field is a beautiful sport, and I just wanted to bring my personality and the clothes I wear off the track, to the track just to be myself, Joyner told Liguori. Athletics | Presenting black fashion on the international scene Joyner was the pioneer of individualistic expression on the international sports scene. Although Olympic dress codes prevented her from wearing some of her well-known statement pieces, her debut with her one-legged leotards, hooded jumpsuits, lace leggings and long patterned nails during her encounters at the course of his career has inspired generations of black athletes in the sport. . Women of color, be it Black Americans, Black British, Jamaicans, perhaps tend to be trailblazers in these types of fields, Uyoe said. For example, when someone comes up with different colored hair, different colored nails, that’s what they do off the track. Today’s black female athletes have emulated Flo-Jos’ path, using fashion to personify their distinguished style. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Jamaican sprinter and Olympic gold medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce flaunted her well-known long, shiny and colorful hair. This year, she sported a two-tone yellow and orange look when she won silver in the 100-meter final. RELATED: Jamaican Sprinters Sweep Women’s 100m Olympics Former UGA Bulldog Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas followed suit, sporting a bright blue ponytail to match the blue outfit she wore to represent her country in the sprint to the Olympic 200-meter semi-final. American track and field sprinter and National Collegiate Athletic Association record holder ShaCarri Richardsons, dazzled long fingernails evoke Joyners. She wasn’t at the Olympics this year, but Richardson’s nose piercings and colorful braids made the headlines, setting the sprint champion even more apart. His confidence and fashion sense prompted Vouge’s writers to designate Richardson as the Flo-Jo of our time. Raven Saunders, an openly gay team US shot putter, donned a cropped purple and green haircut, a gold nose ring and neon blue undertones when she won the silver medal in Tokyo on Sunday. Being me. Not to apologize, Saunders said after his second place finish. Uyoe said Joyner’s expressive gaze embodied the idea that femininity and athleticism should not be mutually exclusive, but can exist as a duality. Showcasing individuality and black fashion internationally shows audiences around the world that it’s good to be you, Uyoe said. During these particular Olympics, there have been different circumstances that women of color have been able to break through, he said. We saw Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce with the hair. We’ve seen Raven Saunders, and so despite all of these challenges, we’ve always been able to see them in their natural element, and that’s when they’re fun to watch. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LdAa7yShZM0

