Cosabella Boosts Inclusiveness With New Underwear Sizes For All Genders – WWD





Cosabella takes diversity and inclusion to the next level. The luxury lingerie brand will soon offer a selection of underwear, nightwear and swimsuits suitable for all body types. The new size categories are no longer defined by “women’s clothing” or “men’s clothing”, Guido Campello, co-chef CEO and creative director of Cosabella, told WWD. “These are technically adjusted underwear – regardless of their morphology – through traditional men and women, ”Campello explained. “It’s the same style for all genders, but it also takes into account the size and size of the cups,” or the volume at the crotch. “It’s a different way of looking at men and women, than what society tells us,” he said. “The next big challenge for retailers will be not to offer products based on gender. “Since this brand was founded, we have always challenged the industry to change the way it addresses different bodies and to remove the barriers to self-expression associated with body image, ‘gender identity, gender and age,’ Campello continued, referring to the business his parents founded 40 years ago and which is now run by himself and his sister Silvia Campello. “After four decades, we have organically evolved beyond thinking about women’s clothing and have finally reached the point of advancement as a company. It is a beautiful time. But Campello is quick to point out that it’s not the same as gender-neutral products. “Gender neutral is the same cut – small, medium or large – in all body types, ”he said. “It doesn’t take comfort, fit and support into consideration. As lingerie brands, this is what we need to do. Clothing brands can kind of shy away from that. But in lingerie you still need a technical fit in all cup and band sizes or else you are not going to sell the product. Sizes will be available in Cosabella stores, cosabella.com and Journelle stores and its website, Which one is also owned by Campello and his wife Sapna Palep, in October. Meanwhile, Cosabella is in full extension mode. In February, Cosabella has partnered with Free People for a design collaboration. A month later, the brand launched beauty, starting with perfumes, then swimwear during the summer. This week, Cosabella is teaming up with branding agency King & Partners for a new logo, in-store images and a social media campaign. The underwear company will also beef up its teenage lines early next year.

