NASA’s Orange 14s have heartbreakingly refused World Series trip

YOUNGSVILLE, Louisiana – The game may have been played in Louisiana, but there is no Cajun pronunciation for the word broken heart. The feeling and the word are the same whether the shock of losing a contest you thought was in Texas, Louisiana, or elsewhere.

At a distance from the all-star Orange PONY, 14, qualifying for the World Series in Pennsylvania, the RGV Elite scored three return points to stun NASA Orange 3-2 in the South Zone Championship game at Youngsville Sports Complex Sunday afternoon.

RGV Elite celebrated the victory at the start when the team executed a suicide bunt to perfection as Miguel Soto landed a bunt that moved up the third base line a bit on the artificial turf, allowing Jorge Garza to score easily. from third base.

“With two strikeouts, you don’t necessarily expect close play. What I was proud of was our pitcher (Reid Ridley) admitted the guy was coming home and if it was a direct home flight he got rid of the ball quickly, which could have caused a withdrawal at home plate. In the end, they ended up getting good decay. He recognized it and brought it to the receiver. If it had ended up being a direct flight from the house, I think I could have gotten out. Once he (the batter) hit the ball, there wasn’t much of a chance of getting a forced out early on, ”said NASA Orange director Daniel Wheeler.

“It really wasn’t on my mind. To win it, I thought they were throwing shots, ”assistant coach Mark Ullmer said.

Literally, in the blink of an eye, NASA’s Orange went from packing for Washington, PA, to shedding tears of disbelief as their fortunes turned sour in such a short time.

Just three batters earlier, RGV Elite, a selected team from Alton, Texas, was on their last out and lost 2-0. After an intentional march towards their clean-up hitter who loaded the bases and set up any sack play, Jeremiah Vela equalized the game when he sent a two RBI single through the left side of the infield.

Somewhere down the road, the baseball gods will owe starting NASA Orange pitcher Mason Palmer a gift, a reward of sorts. You just can’t ask a 14-year-old to do better in a game with so much at stake.

In six and a third innings, Palmer allowed an earned run, struck out 11 strikes and forced RGV Elite to score a paltry 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position. He walked three and hit two hitters.

“He started a very good game. He pitched the game of his life and one of the best pitcher performances of a pony player I’ve seen and been around PONY for a while. He has much to be proud of. It was clutch and it was pretty dominant against a very good team, ”said Wheeler.

Now, over the next six months, Orange fans at NASA will be asking this age-old question, “What if? “

What if Palmer’s pitch count was just a hair’s breadth below the 91 shots he started the seventh inning with. Would he have guaranteed this trip to Pennsylvania?

Palmer’s first pitch of the seventh hit the lead hitter, the nine-hole hitter, before hitting a high of 95 pitches for his 11th strikeout.

“I just gave it my all. I knew it was going to be a close game. I worked all summer and left everything in the field. My cursor, they couldn’t touch it. I feel like I threw that more than the fastpitch, ”said Palmer.

On two occasions he forced RGV Elite to leave the bases loaded, ending both threats with third strikes. In the opening inning, the first two batters hit base, before a bad shot attempt produced a ball for Palmer. Then came his first strikeout. After a single field to the right loaded the bases, he got the player with six holes.

In the fifth, two walks and the choice of a fielder charged them again, before the five-hole batter was struck out.

Ridley gave up a single to left field to start his relief effort, allowed the three-hole hitter to finish third for the second out, before the team decided to intentionally step on the clean-up hitter, charging in the bases. .

“It’s hard to imagine him being more efficient because he was quite efficient the whole game. I told the players that I would not change a thing. He pitched well and we also had the guy on the mound at the end. I would do it 10 times out of 10. If we had to play it again, I would make the same decisions, ”Wheeler said.

NASA Orange scored single scorers in the third and seventh innings. Palmer helped his own cause by dropping a single no-man’s-land bloop in shallow right field, scoring Cole Zuteck, who had walked to start the inning. Mason Adams pushed him to scoring position with a single to shallow center field.

The team took a 2-0 lead when Zuteck scored again, this time on an Adams hit that landed on the right field chalk line.

Southpaw Javier Garcia was the losing pitcher despite having a good game himself. He struck out eight on catches and allowed just four baserunners in his six innings of work. Adams and Palmer’s hits in the third were the only balls he allowed out of the infield. Nolan Klinger had a good decay single in the fourth, but didn’t go any further.

“They got together and worked on their strike alone, voluntarily since February. I’ll say this, we are the best true PONY team in the South Zone. I’m not taking anything away from the team that beat us, they played a really good game, but we are the best true PONY team in the South Zone, ”said Wheeler.

“If you knew where they were a year ago, we wouldn’t even have thought of being here. Quite satisfying, quite impressive. Yeah, it hurts, but it’s baseball, ”Ullmer said.

En route to the title game, NASA Orange defeated Blanco 6-0, Chargers 6-3, Ft. Worth Optimists 10-1 and Southwest Gold 16-3 by capturing the American Bracket. RGV Elite won the National Bracket by beating Kinder All-Stars, La. 4-1, NASA Green 5-0 and League City twice by scores of 5-0 and 4-3.

The League City stars gave him a solid streak, defeating SATS PONY 9-1, Normoyle 11-0 and Hornets Flynn 17-2 in the National Bracket game.

[email protected]