11 times Polartec has revolutionized the way we dress

It’s hard to imagine a world before fleece and other technical fabrics. It’s largely thanks to Malden Mills, the textile company you know today as Polartec, who revolutionized the world of outdoor adventure by inventing technical fleece. This year, Polartec celebrates its 40th anniversary. And to mark the occasion, we’ve created an interactive timeline experience that looks back on how the brand ushered in the modern era of performance outerwear by inventing the world’s widest range of textile technologies, enabling everyone to new generation of modern adventures and textile innovations that continue to this day. Translation: Polartec has radically changed the way we dress for virtually every activity for the better, more times than we can count. But the 11 innovations below stand out as some of the brand’s most important and revolutionary inventions.

1981: the fleece is born

Malden Mills creates a new breed of polyester pile fabric by painting it with a cylindrical wire brush to break up the curls on the pile and tease the fibers upward. The first fleece was born. The fabric is light, soft and dries quickly. But he has problems. In particular, he loots like crazy. That is, light balls of down form on the surface of the fabric. But the warmth-to-weight ratio is excellent, as are the benefits of breathability and durability hailed by a few pioneers in the outdoor market.

1993: the fleece goes green

Polartec-Patagonia partnership drives launch of recycled fleece. MEC of Canada is also committed to specifying the fabric of the jackets and sweaters. The first recycled fleece is the color of the discarded products it was made from: soda bottle green.

1994: Polartec invents the art of layering

Power Dry, Polartec’s first on-skin fabric, fulfills the dream of outerwear companies (and US Special Forces, for which it was originally developed): it wicks moisture away from the skin to the outside. The first of hundreds of Power Dry base layer tops and bottoms comes from Eastern Mountain Sports and Patagonia, who calls it Capilene, and starts a revolution in the art of layering.

1998: Polartec launches the Soft-Shell revolution

With the launch of Power Shield, Polartec is inventing a game-changing category of clothing: softshells. For the first time, a jacket material can be weather resistant enough for most conditions while providing unparalleled breathability in any type of windbreaker or standard shell. It’s also soft, stretchy, and wonderfully quiet. The key: the fabric is the ventilation, not a membrane.

1998: Power Grid revolutionizes layering

Power Grid, a refinement supported by the Power Dry grid, is developed for the Patagonias line of regulators. R1 is becoming an icon of active sports layering and Power Grid is becoming a staple for almost any outdoor brand, as the channels in the fabric backing allow it to do more (wick, warm, breathe, compress) with less material, less bulk, less weight.

2011: NeoShell breaks the waterproof-breathable mold

Instead of working to make a waterproof membrane more breathable, Polartec turns the challenge of its waterproofing to a breathable membrane instead and offers NeoShell, the world’s first and best waterproof and breathable technology. The sauna effect is a thing of the past, just like zippers and soft NeoShells, four-way stretch is a far cry from hard waterproof shells. It’s a success in all categories and wins top honors from hardware reviewers across the industry. In 2014, Outside nominated a snow sports shell equipped with Eddie Bauer Gear of the Year NeoShell, and Gear Institute selected the Bomber Gear Palguin Dry Top for Paddling for its Best New Gear Awards. In 2020, Blister Gear Review names NeoShell the most influential fabric of the decade.

2012: The first Active Insulator

Of all the revolutionary Polartec fabrics, Alpha could be the most innovative. Its release introduces a whole new category of active insulation and dramatically streamlines the traditional lamination process. It was originally developed for US Special Forces, whose troops need insulation that will wick away both heat and moisture as they carry heavy bags through the mountains of Afghanistan and the mountains. will keep warm when they stop, often in cold and miserable conditions. To achieve this unprecedented level of versatility, Alpha uses a knit construction with the full structural integrity of a fabric and creates a dead air space without the need for breathability-reducing container fabrics. This combination of breathability and warmth changes the way the world dresses for anything in cold weather, from biking to skiing, from running to city walks. More than any other technology before, Alpha eliminates the need for multiple coats.

Alpha is an instant and lasting success, garnering accolades and rave reviews from Backpacker and Elevation Outdoors (the Rab Strata Hoodie), Mens Journal (the Marmot Alpha Pro Jacket and the Westcomb Tango Hoodie) and National Geographic Adventure ( the Marmot Isotherm hoodie), among others.

2015: Wool becomes technical

Polartec Power Wool harnesses the best of wool while overcoming the shortcomings of even contemporary fine merino. The two-component fabric places soft merino wool against the skin and durable synthetic on the outside, creating a warm-when-cold, cool-when-warm microclimate while easily wicking moisture away. Unlike wool alone, Power Wool is durable and does not sog. Equipment makers like TNF, Burton, and Mammut are quick to employ Power Wool, and equipment testers praise the results. , and more.

2015: Polartec Delta provides true metabolic cooling

Delta is introduced to a warming world as the first Polartecs fabric platform for hot conditions. The trick is a skillful blend of hydrophobic and hydrophilic yarns in a knitted structure that promotes airflow and keeps just the right amount of moisture against the skin. Delta functions like a swamp cooler, using the body’s own perspiration as a cooling mechanism, but without any concomitant moisture. The fabric is a hit with fitness brands like Rhône, outdoor brands like Outdoor Research and cycling brands like Pas Normal. Gear Patrol names Delta one of the best new products of 2017.

2017: Polartec presents a better insulating filling

Polartec launches Power Fill, an insulating filler made from 100% recycled materials that requires 0% virgin crude and 0% plucked geese. The hollow fiber infill matrix is ​​lightweight and compressible and does not retain moisture. The Bight Swelter, one of the best Synthetic Gear Patrols down jackets of the year, illustrates the place of Power Fills in the mountaineering world.

2018: Power Air takes fleece to the next level

Polartec announces Power Air, the first fleece fabric designed to minimize hair loss. Swedens Houdini presents the Mono Air, built with a spandex-free version of Power Air, Houdini demonstrates the potential of circular recycling, which means the fabric can be recycled endlessly without losing quality. The initiative is open source, challenging the international garment industry to do the same. Backpacker recognizes the gains made by Power Air with an Editors Choice Green Award, and R&D World rewards the fabric with an R&D 100 Award.

2021: Polartec celebrates 40 years of innovation

Four decades later, Polartec continues to lead the industry in scientific innovation and sustainable performance.

