



The United States men’s basketball team got off to a rocky start at the Tokyo Olympics, losing the first game of the group stage to France due to a collapse in the fourth quarter. Since then, however, they have made it easy with dominant wins over Iran and the Czech Republic to secure a place in the quarterfinals. Now they’re just three wins away from a fourth straight gold medal. There is no more room for error at this point, it’s winning or going home. The first is a Spanish team led by current and former NBA veterans such as Marc Gasol, Ricky Rubio and Pau Gasol. This is the fifth consecutive Olympic Games that the two national teams will meet in the round of 16. Before the quarter-finals game, here’s everything you need to know: How to watch the United States against Spain Dated:Tuesday, August. 3 |Time:12:40 am ET

Place:Saitama Super Arena –Saitama, Japan

TV:None |Direct:peacock

Odds (via Caesars Sportsbook):United States -800; Spain +550 |Propagate:United States -12 |WHERE :180 Scenarios United States Team: This group of Americans have so far struggled to meet the expectations of teams that have won the last three golds in often dominant ways in the past. They lost twice in exhibition games in training camp and again in the first match of the group stage. But now they have a chance to put it all behind them as they enter the knockout stage. No one will remember his first missteps if he wins gold. First, however, they will have to overcome a solid and veteran Spanish side that have been playing together for over a decade. Spain: Although they have failed to overtake the United States team, the Spaniards have also won medals at the last three Olympics, winning silver in 2008 and 2012 and bronze in 2016. To make four in a row, they will have to finally overthrow their old rivals. It won’t be easy, but Team USA looked vulnerable last month. This golden generation of Spanish basketball talent is probably on their last run together, and it would be quite a remarkable story if the Gasol brothers and Rubio could cause the upheaval. Prediction Despite some disappointing play over the past month or so, Team USA comes into this game as a double-digit favorite in large part because they are by far the most talented team in this tournament. They should win this game, but Spain are not going to make it easy. We will take the United States team to win, but Spain to cover the 12-point gap. To take: United States -800, Spain +12

