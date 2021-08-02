Ninja Life Hacks expands with Fashion Angels





Children’s publishing property Ninja Life Hacks announced its licensing agreement with Fashion Angels for stationery, crafts, accessories and decorative products for the classroom. The products are based on the series of books featuring over 60 Ninja Life Hacks characters including Confident Ninja, Focus Ninja, Positive Ninja and others. The partnership between Ninja Life Hacks and Fashion Angels was created by The Brand Liaison as a licensing agent for Ninja Life Hacks. As we begin to emerge from these difficult times, it’s even more evident that socializing and returning to a new normal is essential for children, says Jeffrey Fisher, president of Fashion Angels. By partnering with Ninja Life Hacks, we believe this brand delivers compelling stories and actionable life lessons that are essential for kids and parents alike. By using our arts, crafts and other activities to align with these messages, we believe our products will help children and families have fun while facing any obstacles they may face. This collection will launch on Amazon.com in the spring of 2022, ahead of National Mental Health Month in May. In addition to the initial launch of e-commerce, targeted distribution for the Ninja Life Hacks The line includes both traditional retailers and outlets like Lakeshore, Really Good Stuff and School Specialty. the Ninja Life Hacks Fashion Angels’ product line will focus on three categories: emotions / feelings, growth mindset, and social / emotional learning. The star Ninja Life Hacks Characters provide tools like breathing techniques for stress relief, a checklist for staying organized, and the 3 Rs for relieving anxiety: Acknowledge, Relax, and Refocus. Life is stressful for children, says Mary Nhin, author, Ninja Life Hacks. Those Ninja Life Hacks products are more than classroom crafts, supplies and decorations. The characters featured all have rich stories and practical strategies that cultivate self-confidence, provide tools for dealing with difficult emotions, and most importantly, prepare emotionally intelligent students for the challenges of life. The Brand Liaison is currently expanding the Ninja Life Hacks brand beyond the core book series and seeking partners for toys, plush, learning development games, clothing, accessories, sleepwear, food and more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.licenseglobal.com/books-magazines/ninja-life-hacks-expands-fashion-angels The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos