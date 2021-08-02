What’s inside the Priyanka Chopra Jonass jewelry box





Priyanka Chopra Jonas is spending an English summer. Currently in the UK filming his new Amazon Prime series, Citadel, Indian actor tells Vogue she has already fully settled in London (she and her husband Nick Jonas usually spend a lot of time between Los Angeles and India). English summers are one of my favorite things, says Chopra Jonas. I do a lot of outdoor activities, cycle, hike, and take my dogs out. Although she has her hands full of acting responsibilities at the moment, Chopra Jonas has also recently taken on a new fashion project. This week, she became the new global ambassador of the Bulgaris brand, and she will support the jewelry brand, in amplifying her brand across the world, with a focus on showcasing, empowering women, diversity and inclusion. For starters, she and Bulgari plan to raise money for COVID-19 relief in India and have other plans to announce in the future. However, this is not his only partnership that champions inclusiveness and activism. In June, Chopra Jonas was also announced as a face for Victorias Secrets. VS Collective. The star says she wants to continue to be associated with these types of labels that champion a cause more important than style. Philanthropy has just become an integral part of my family, says Chopra Jonas. This is exactly what my brother and I saw at home. Our parents led by example. It is only natural that Chopra Jonas is herself a great collector of jewelry. She has always been a fan of the timeless Bulgaris designs, on and off the red carpet. Their jewelry is known for its craftsmanship, she says. Their designs are so bold and elegant, and many of their beautiful gemstones come from India. I recently wore a beautiful turquoise piece for the BAFTAs. The actors have a personal collection of jewelry ranging from top to bottom. Over the years, I have [grown] a personal collection that I’m quite proud of, says Chopra Jonas. I have collected jewelry from all over the world. I wasn’t like that when I was a teenager, however; Guess I was waiting to be able to buy diamonds. His favorite pieces? My [Bulgari] Serpenti bracelet, she said. My wedding necklace is also from Sabyasachi, made of three pieces of uncut diamonds. I really like; its unique and was custom designed for me. She also has precious heirlooms in her jewelry box, including her father’s Rolex. I love men’s watches, she says.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vogue.com/article/priyanka-chopra-jonas-bulgari-jewelry-style The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos