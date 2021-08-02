Hannah Coffin from fashion label Needle & Thread

PF21 Collection

For those who love the most dreamlike dresses, give birth Needle and Thread.

Founded in 2013 by Hannah Coffin, this London-based designer has built a reputation for providing breathtaking second-hand clothing, and it’s easy to see why. Ethereal ready-to-wear trade worthy of the swoosh, the Needle & Thread collection is anchored in magnificent dresses with lengths varying from mini flirtatious, to ballerina (midi) and dresses with a low cut to the ankles, and these rub shoulders with skirts. voluminous tops, jackets, and knitwear.

And what do all of these pieces have in common? Well, expect romance in abundance as there is an elegant fusion of ruffles, floral prints, iridescent threads, tulle, embroidery and, of course, a special occasion number wouldn’t. complete without sequin embellishments. Whatever the occasion, Hannah has a look for you.

Felicity Carter: What’s your earliest fashion memory?

Hannah Coffin: My earliest memories of clothing and fashion are really related to crafts. I grew up in rural Gloucestershire, in a large and creative family. It was my grandmother who introduced me to textiles, and from the age of five or six, I learned the basics of knitting and sewing. She gave me my first pedal-operated Singer sewing machine when I was about eleven, and I started cutting patterns and making clothes. So my fashion awareness was a pretty organic process. Later, of course, magazines, movies, nature and photography all helped fuel my imagination. I also liked to visit museums with my grandmother; exhibitions at the V&A and the National Portrait Gallery have always been a highlight.

FC: Tell us how you got into the industry …

HC: I had a real passion for sewing, especially for textiles and decoration, and I knew from an early age that I would one day like to create my own fashion brand. I ended up becoming an electric sewing machine as a teenager, so I spent much of my teenage years making clothes for myself, my sister, and my friends. A fashion and textile degree at the University of Ravensbourne in London honed these skills there. I learned to cut patterns, machine clothes, engrave printing screens and mix colors. Shortly after leaving college, I took my first job in the industry as a designer of women’s clothing, becoming design director over the next decade. This commercial experience gave me the confidence to create my own label in 2013.

FC: How would you sum up the aesthetics of the label?

HC: I think my early love for crafting remains very evident in our aesthetic, which celebrates craftsmanship, embellishment, and femininity through contemporary pieces that feel special to wear. It’s a philosophy that’s captured in the brand name and applied to every piece, from intricate sequined dresses to hand-crocheted flowers on a knit cardigan or the lace edging of an everyone’s tee shirt. days. Before creating Needle & Thread, I had a hard time finding these kinds of pieces: I wanted to wear romantic, feminine and timeless clothes and I knew that if I felt like that, there had to be other women as well.

From the start, our pieces were defined by a soft, largely pastel color palette and a passion for surface decoration. The English countryside, vintage textiles, delicate flowers, antique prints and even heirloom ceramics inform all of our designs. Ultimately, it’s about creating pieces that make women look beautiful.

FC: What is the first piece you designed and what do you like the most?

HC: Let’s just say that my first clothes were a case of trial and error! In the very early years, before formal training, I made all kinds of clothes that luckily didn’t survive! By the time I was studying in college, I was starting to produce pieces that carried a hint of what was to come, soft colors, flattering shapes, and a generous use of lace. On my wedding day earlier this year, I wore our Lunette Blossom ankle-length dress, which is a more contemporary style, slightly shorter, finished with hand-applied sequins. This dress was very meaningful to me because it reflected my creative journey.

FC: What is luxury for you?

HC: I think our definition of luxury is changing over time, especially since the recent pandemic, many of us have reassessed our priorities. For me, it’s about creating truly enriching experiences, which is one of the reasons I founded Needle & Thread, because beautiful clothes make those special moments more memorable. I try to imbue all of our designs with this essence. I think right now there is a shift in our general appreciation of what luxury is, it can be affordable and accessible which has always been important to me.

FC: Who is your client?

HC: I never conceived with one woman in mind; instead, I like to create remarkable pieces for real women all over the world. We have clients all over the world of all ages from UK, Europe, USA, Middle East and many more. We are very keen to embrace different body shapes; we offer many sizes, from 4 to 20 and later to 21 we are launching a size 22. Of course it’s exciting to see iconic women like the Duchess of Cambridge, Sarah Jessica Parker, Nicole Kidman and Julia Roberts wear our designs, but the brand has always aimed to create something unique for every woman to wear.

FC: What are the cornerstones of your business?

HC: From the start, I wanted women to feel beautiful. It has always been important to me to create affordable pieces that comfortably bridge the gap between the street and the luxury. We have found a way to do this by working closely with our team in India. Being practical is always so important to me, and the craftsmanship involved in the production of our pieces remains fundamental.

FC: What collection are you currently designing, and what is your current mood board?

HC: Inspiration can come from the most unlikely places. I find that ideas surface in my spare time, origami, calligraphy, and reading are my meditation, and these are the hobbies that feed my imagination. For example, our SS22 collection is inspired by my love of childhood classics, especially Frances Hodgson-Burnetts The Secret Garden. The 1990s film version has beautiful lighting that inspired this season’s sunny color palette and Edwardian-style lace trims. I always love taking the time to dig around the Portobello Market, browse the vintage print archive, and visit museums with my design team.

FC: How would you like your brand to evolve further?

HC: It is a question of diversifying our offer, and that requires the attention paid to the women who wear our creations. It was the demands of brides for our most popular dresses in white, for example, that prompted me to launch our bridal range. Likewise, the pandemic has initiated a more casual way of dressing, so we’re launching our very first loungewear collection later this year. We also offer more choices in our dress collection, with a wider range of necklines and lengths for international appeal, as well as a range of knits, tops and day dresses.

Sustainability is something we are passionate about. We have invested in recycled fabrics and sequins and recently launched our first responsibly sourced range, in collaboration with Jasmine Hemsley. Our goal is that by 2022, 50 to 75% of the entire collection will be made from recycled materials. Quite a big challenge, but I’m looking forward to it. And of course, keep dressing women of all shapes and sizes. It’s great to be leading a change in this area and hopefully starting a conversation about what it really means to be beautiful and to feel beautiful.

See more of the brand on aiguilleandthread.com.