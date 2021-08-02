Chrissy Teigen dazzles in a bold feathered dress and Jimmy Choo sandals with John Legend at the Luisviaroma x UNICEFs gala





Chrissy Teigen and John Legend dressed up for a night out at the Luisviaroma and UNICEF Italia gala this weekend. The model wore an eye-catching white beaded kaftan dress by Zuhair Murad that featured sleeves adorned with feathers. It also features a plunging neckline and feathered hem for maximum glitter and glamor. For accessories, she wore dazzling earrings from Lorraine Schwartz. Her husband looked dapper in a white tuxedo jacket with black buttons and black pants and dressy moccasins. More New Shoes As for shoes for the event, Teigen wore a pair of white sandals from Jimmy Choo. The sandals are not on display due to the volume of the dress, but they perfectly match the white color of the kaftan dress. Heeled sandals are a popular shoe aesthetic that tends to live in the ever-moving doorway regardless of the season. They are great for summer clothing as they allow air to circulate through your feet, but they are also great for the fall or winter seasons. Just slip on a pair of tights or socks and you’ve got a trendy look that keeps your feet warm while not sacrificing the beauty of your heeled sandals. As for the overall style of Teigens, she has a comfortable, chic aesthetic that embraces relaxed jeans, dashing outerwear, and trendy bikinis. When it’s time to dress up, you can find Teigen wearing sequined dresses, colorful pieces, and structured dresses. For shoes, Teigen typically turns to colorful boots, extravagant heeled sandals, and comfy sneakers from brands like Jimmy Choo, Nike, and Bottega Veneta. Teigen is no stranger to the fashion spotlight because she is a model. She has worked with brands like Revolve in the past to create an eponymous clothing line that features stylish jumpsuits, wrap dresses and suede heels. Additionally, she has appeared in campaigns for brands like Ugg, XOXO, and Beach Bunny Swimwear. The story continues Slip on a pair of heeled sandals and give your summer look the sparkle it needs, inspired by Chrissy Teigen. Credit: Stuart Weitzman Stuart weitzman To buy: Sandal Anastasia 100, $ 425. Credit: Steve Madden Steve madden To buy: Quality white sandal, $ 94.95. Credit: Protection protection To buy: Vikki leather sandal, $ 128. To see Chrissy Teigens Best Street Style Moments over the years. Launch gallery: Chrissy Teigen’s Best Street Style Moments Over the Years The best of footwear Sign up for FN newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

