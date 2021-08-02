Style advice from the CEO

Don’t start your day with a jolt, as you can glide peacefully through your day in loungewear.

This is the new prerogative of Parachute, with the launch of its new linen living room collection for him and for her.

The bedding and housewares company decided that comfort shouldn’t stay in the sheets, and turned their best-selling linen bedding fabrics in a dressing gown, housecoat and matching tank top and shorts in three stunning colors.

Although the dress is unisex, men won’t miss out on the rest of the collection, as Parachute also debuted linen pants for men and one matching top, coming in a tan fawn color and a dark charcoal gray.

The best part about the collection, however, is that the items don’t have to stay in the bedroom. Not only can these items be worn at home and on the streets, but Parachute CEO and founder Ariel Kaye is actively encouraging it, offering his own style tips for each garment below.

If the chance to combine comfort and style makes you jump for joy, read on for style tips on how to successfully incorporate Parachute’s linen collection into your own range of summer clothing, straight from the range. CEO herself.

Parachute

Get out of bed and step into your day with the Parachute dressing gown.

The linen dress arrives above the ankle for a full coverage dress with a few extra styling cues like the slit on each side, pockets and a button-down neckline that can be tailored to suit your look. In addition, the dress can be accessorized to the maximum, as the simple garment is easy to pair with silver, gold or even a splash of color.

“I like the idea of ​​wearing the dress with a great pair of sandals or wedges and belting it at the waist to give it a little more shape during dinner,” Kaye suggested. “A dress can always be dressed up or down with jewelry, so I would layer a few extra pieces for a night out.”

The dress is available in three neutral colors, including bone, clay, and charcoal, and it ranges in size from very small to very large. Linen does not stretch, so referring to the size chart on the site is a useful tip to be as comfortable as possible in your new all-in-one outfit.

Parachute

What’s better than a matching set for 2021?

Since the tank top and shorts are sold separately, feel free to mix and match with other items, like jeans or a skirt as Kaye suggests, or pair the shorts with a blouse for an upscale look.

“Personally, I like to wear my linen top with a great pair of jeans and a flat pointed toe for dinner. I style with a French tuck for an effortless cool look. I like stacking gold bracelets and layering a few necklaces to complete the look, ”Kaye said.

Both items are available in all three classic colors, including bone cream, nude clay, and dark gray charcoal, and they range in size from very small to very large. For a looser fit at the top, increase the size as the linen is not stretchy, although the shorts have an elastic waistband for a more adjustable fit. Also pay attention to the cream color, as it is more transparent than others when worn outside the house and requires a nude colored undershirt or underwear.

Parachute

Dressing gown? Jacket? You decide, or better yet, let the CEO of Parachute guide you.

“For dining out, the Linen Robe acts like a light jacket. It can be worn over jeans and a tank top or a simple dress to avoid the cold, ”Kaye said. “I would wear it with a summer sandal to keep the look relaxed and comfortable.”

For tons of style options, as the CEO and founder suggest above, the dress is a clean piece with side pockets and a removable belt when you want to dress up the dress as a casual summer coat. The best part is that since you and your partner can share the unisex dress, you can get one in all three colors and share them or keep them all to yourself; we will not judge.