Fashion
Style advice from the CEO
Don’t start your day with a jolt, as you can glide peacefully through your day in loungewear.
This is the new prerogative of Parachute, with the launch of its new linen living room collection for him and for her.
The bedding and housewares company decided that comfort shouldn’t stay in the sheets, and turned their best-selling linen bedding fabrics in a dressing gown, housecoat and matching tank top and shorts in three stunning colors.
Although the dress is unisex, men won’t miss out on the rest of the collection, as Parachute also debuted linen pants for men and one matching top, coming in a tan fawn color and a dark charcoal gray.
The best part about the collection, however, is that the items don’t have to stay in the bedroom. Not only can these items be worn at home and on the streets, but Parachute CEO and founder Ariel Kaye is actively encouraging it, offering his own style tips for each garment below.
If the chance to combine comfort and style makes you jump for joy, read on for style tips on how to successfully incorporate Parachute’s linen collection into your own range of summer clothing, straight from the range. CEO herself.
Get out of bed and step into your day with the Parachute dressing gown.
The linen dress arrives above the ankle for a full coverage dress with a few extra styling cues like the slit on each side, pockets and a button-down neckline that can be tailored to suit your look. In addition, the dress can be accessorized to the maximum, as the simple garment is easy to pair with silver, gold or even a splash of color.
“I like the idea of wearing the dress with a great pair of sandals or wedges and belting it at the waist to give it a little more shape during dinner,” Kaye suggested. “A dress can always be dressed up or down with jewelry, so I would layer a few extra pieces for a night out.”
The dress is available in three neutral colors, including bone, clay, and charcoal, and it ranges in size from very small to very large. Linen does not stretch, so referring to the size chart on the site is a useful tip to be as comfortable as possible in your new all-in-one outfit.
What’s better than a matching set for 2021?
Since the tank top and shorts are sold separately, feel free to mix and match with other items, like jeans or a skirt as Kaye suggests, or pair the shorts with a blouse for an upscale look.
“Personally, I like to wear my linen top with a great pair of jeans and a flat pointed toe for dinner. I style with a French tuck for an effortless cool look. I like stacking gold bracelets and layering a few necklaces to complete the look, ”Kaye said.
Both items are available in all three classic colors, including bone cream, nude clay, and dark gray charcoal, and they range in size from very small to very large. For a looser fit at the top, increase the size as the linen is not stretchy, although the shorts have an elastic waistband for a more adjustable fit. Also pay attention to the cream color, as it is more transparent than others when worn outside the house and requires a nude colored undershirt or underwear.
Dressing gown? Jacket? You decide, or better yet, let the CEO of Parachute guide you.
“For dining out, the Linen Robe acts like a light jacket. It can be worn over jeans and a tank top or a simple dress to avoid the cold, ”Kaye said. “I would wear it with a summer sandal to keep the look relaxed and comfortable.”
For tons of style options, as the CEO and founder suggest above, the dress is a clean piece with side pockets and a removable belt when you want to dress up the dress as a casual summer coat. The best part is that since you and your partner can share the unisex dress, you can get one in all three colors and share them or keep them all to yourself; we will not judge.
Sources
2/ https://nypost.com/2021/08/02/parachutes-new-linen-collection-styling-tips-from-the-ceo/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]