Fashion
Celebrity Favorite Summer Hats – Bucket Hats & Baseball Caps on Instagram
@kendalljenner on Instagram
Winter fashion might be hard to beat, but these celebrities are pleading to stick with sunnier days with some of the funniest hats we’ve seen in recent times. What kind, you ask? The answer is: trucker, baseball, bucket, beret, cowboy – name it and there’s an Instagram photo of one of your favorite celebrities or models wearing it. Whether it’s for sun protection, hiding from the paparazzi, or taking to the streets with an archival look, here are some CR favorite summer hats.
Elsa Hosk has an easy and airy Californian girl style that we can’t get enough of. She elevates a simple tank top and shorts look with an oversized men’s shirt, chunky belt and a simple baseball cap in a true off-duty fashion model.
Beach day? Elsa is there for that too. The former Victoria’s Secret angel loves the monochrome style and opted for a crochet bob to match her swim ensemble. Sun protection meets style in our favorite shade of bright red.
The rule of thumb is whatever Rihanna says goes – and Riri wants the Fuzzy Bucket Hat to be (and stay) a thing. Her hat is topped off with wavy hair, a graphic tee, and layers of gold jewelry to the point where she still looks like a villain in the fluffiest, softest hat.
Hailey Bieber, client of fan favorite stylist Maeve Reilly, who also styles Megan Fox, plays with bright greens, reds and yellows in a JW Anderson strawberry tank top, nostalgic mixed jewelry and what appears to be a bob in mustard yellow corduroy. The model opted for matching yellow Nikes to complete her look.
Don’t like fruit? Hailey channels a retro 1980s look in an Instagram photo taken in Las Vegas where she wears mom jeans, a funky button-down shirt and, yes, a bucket hat. Who says tourists can’t be chic?
Kourtney Kardashian poses by the ocean in a mixed print bikini top, ripped jeans and a tiny red bob. The mom of three throws her hair back in the wind for the camera – we can almost feel the sea breeze.
Speaking of the Kardashians, Kim donned an early 2000s-style trucker hat in a teal green that matched her bikini while posing with Sister Kendall’s tequila, captioned “Supportive Sister 8️⃣1️⃣8️⃣ 🌵”. Based on photos from the early 2000s, Kim is no stranger to the Von Dutch aesthetic, so we like to see her revisit it in a more streamlined way.
Emily Ratajkowski teases new Inamorata products in her latest Instagram snap. The model is lounging on a yacht with a massive straw hat, which is a 10/10 for sun protection and 10/10 for summer vibes from us. She’s clearly a fan of the beach hat as she recently took to her Instagram Stories to show off a colorful crochet hat and layered jewelry paired with a bikini top.
