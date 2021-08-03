Does the dress code still exist in the post-pandemic workplace?







After a year of working from home, things in the office are very different. From more space between desks to plexiglass screens, things are certainly not what they used to be.

In the legal world in particular, we still negotiate limited capacity in courtrooms, zoom hearings and limited face-to-face client meetings.

So, is this so-called new normal extending to our office clothes?

The long period of working from home has shown that what we wear generally does not impact our productivity. In fact, anecdotal evidence suggests that some people feel more productive when they are comfortable.

Many companies around the world are introducing a new policy – dress for your day. This allows employees to take ownership of their choices, dressing appropriately for their roles and responsibilities.

For example, if you have meetings, a suit is always your choice, but if you can’t see anyone else, jeans and a t-shirt are perfect.

A growing number of workplaces around the world have embraced the change, with General Motor’s vice president of human resources saying the option allows staff to make their own decisions. While Forbes has reported that the key to this policy’s success is trusting your employees to know what is appropriate for the context in which they work.

In an ideal world this would be all that is required, however for those occasions where an employer is required to step in, we need to establish the boundaries and the proper way to approach a potentially sensitive topic like this.

A key factor is to ensure that the dress code is applied consistently, ensuring that women do not have more restrictive rules (for example, requiring high heels, which has caused much criticism to PWC, which led to a petition collecting over 150,000 signatures to oppose such policies), or that the rules do not unfairly affect some people more than others.

For example, certain rules may be difficult or impossible for people with disabilities to follow (for example, if they must have medical equipment under their clothing), or a requirement may be incompatible with an individual’s religious beliefs (such as certain rules modesty).

Another rule for dress codes is that they must be reasonable – you cannot impose an arbitrary set of rules without considering the work of the employee.

If an employee dresses inappropriately, an employer should be sensitive to how they approach this issue. Staff should be made aware of the dress code, and it should be reviewed regularly, so staff know what is expected of them. This is highlighted by human resources company AbelHR, which encourages business owners to have a written policy to refer to when raising existing issues.

In the end, things changed in unpredictable ways only a few years ago, and companies have had to adapt to that change.

For many, seeing how these adaptations have worked in reality has encouraged them to continue with more flexible policies that, prior to Covid-19, would have seemed alien to most corporate environments, and although increased flexibility was needed. many benefits, it can also create new challenges, but as long as the policies are fair and open, we should all be able to find the positive aspects of this new normal for the workplace.

Andrea McCann ([email protected]) is a partner at McKees (www.mckees-law.com) specializing in labor law.