



Yana McKillop, a designer and brand consultant who spends her time between London and Dublin, was among the many ardent followers of Phoebe Philo who were delighted to hear from her back to fashion. Her wardrobe is filled with archival Cline items, many of which were purchased from resale sites after the designer left in 2017. “Personally, I have searched for so many pieces that I think will always have value and relevance,” she says. She is hardly alone in this feeling. Over the past 3+ years, the Philophiles, a term given to Phoebe Philo’s most die-hard supporters, have found themselves navigating a world without Phoebe as they saw their precious Celine (without accent) are part of the radical aesthetic transformation of Hedi Slimane. Certainly, it was not only Old Cline reselling that made the bulk of the new buying habits. Philophiles I spoke to for this story cited names like Jil sander, Bottega Veneta and Line like certain brands which have partially filled the void left by Philo’s departure. But as Philo’s return approaches under his own LVMH minority-backed label, what do the women who idolized (and bought) his work at Cline think about his imminent return? “She was always going to hold her audience because her clothes are bullion pieces and aren’t trend-driven,” says Amanda Murray (aka @LondonGirlinNYC), a creative consultant who describes herself as a philophile to the end. “Phoebe’s lack of public personality contributed to that, it adds to the appeal… Her clothes have always meant a lot to me because they were physical manifestations of the woman the young me aspired to be, truly an anchor. . “ Murray expects Philo to continue in the vein she’s championed of high minimalism, although she admits her work has gone much deeper than that. “It really struck a chord with women, women dressed for themselves and not to get the attention of men,” she says. Julie ragolia, UK-based stylist and consultant, has long been drawn to what Philo stood for. “I don’t see this so much as filling a void she left, as I’m making a larger, more complete conversation about female strength and minimalism as an aesthetic,” she says. “There is empowerment in making the decision to stay out of public view. There is empowerment in thinking about your craft and message first, rather than the extremes of popularity that have dominated our industry. . “ Indeed, Philo was a fashion anomaly in that she was allowed to live and work in London to be close to her family while Cline was based in Paris. Before that, she took a hiatus from the industry for several years after leaving Chlo to have her second child. She has always lived and worked on her own terms, which makes returning as a freelance designer with her name on the company an even more compelling proposition. “For Phoebe fans, I think at one point no other brand mattered. It’s her power. We already know we want it all,” said the celebrity stylist. Karla Welch emailed me. Ditto Gabrielle Boucinha, Philo’s superfan behind the @OldCline IG account. “The feminine gaze encompasses much more than what someone wears,” she wrote. “It made Phoebe’s Cline such a unique experience because she had so much history and lifestyle attached to it.” Even so, many believe that Philo’s new chapter will be nothing like the path she charted for Cline. “I find it funny because really, Phoebe’s Chlo was nothing like her Cline,” said London / Dublin stylist McKillop. “At the same time, Cline’s early years under Phoebe weren’t quite the same as what they eventually became in her later collections. There has always been an evolution in the needs and wants of the modern woman. depending on the era in which she lives. “ Whichever direction Philo takes, whether she sticks to “high minimalism” or something else (a palate cleanser, if you will), Philophiles have something to look forward to knowing that values ​​and the needs she filled for women take on new meaning in the midst of a world that looks very different from when she first left us. “Phoebe’s work has always sounded like a discovery. He was inviting someone inside, ”says Ragolia. “This is what I loved most about wearing her designs. I felt like it was about me, not the outside world. This intimacy between a garment and its wearer is what I am delighted to see her again. “ From your Articles site Related articles on the web

