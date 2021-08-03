Dokotoo Summer Dress Review: The $ 37 Amazon Dress You Need

I have had a toxic relationship with high cut, fit and flare mini dresses for the past decade. I wore them exclusively, only because I didn’t think another figure would look so good on my body. But, during a quarantine closet cleanup, I said goodbye to 15 skater dresses and started experimenting with different shapes and styles. The first one I ordered was the Dokotoo summer mini dress on Amazon and it was an instant hit.

Sure, there are a lot of Amazon dresses that everyone on TikTok is raving about, but I knew I wanted something a little more unique, so this one ticked all of my boxes. This dress is neckline front and has a low back which is definitely more flirty than anything I wore before my 40s and requires me to go without a bra. Still, I thought the ruffles, long sleeves, and fuller skirt balanced out the lower areas and wanted a sundress with romantic vibes inspired by Regency-era-inspired summer trends of late.

I discovered the dress after noticing that it was trendy on the Amazon Fashion Best Sellers List and I decided to add it to my cart. It has 4.1 stars and over 8,200 ratings, which is certainly more than decent. Unlike the Nap Dress (although I’m a fan), this dress is budget friendly and only cost me $ 37.

After reading the reviews and seeing that it looked good on the reviews regardless of their body type, I ordered a Medium in the green micro leopard print and hoped for the best.

From the start, I knew I had found a winner. The skirt of the dress has a zipper so it gave me a tighter fit around the waist. There was also a button on the back of the neck, which was easy to close. If a dress takes two people to put on, there’s about a 10 percent chance that I’ll wear it more than once. This one, however, fit like a glove and highlighted the areas I wanted.

I wore it to my friends’ wedding rehearsal dinner, which was also my first big social event since I was in my forties last year. I knew I would see friends from all over the country, as well as many people I had never met before (How did I used to socialize with strangers on a regular basis ??), so I hoped my dress would speak and that’s what she did.

I have never accumulated so many compliments in my life! I couldn’t believe I felt comfortable in real clothes which was miraculous after wearing nothing but t-shirts and sweatpants last year. Even in the searing heat and humidity of upstate New York, I still felt cool despite the long sleeves, thanks to my dress’s airy silhouette and lightweight fabric.

I felt cool enough to borrow my friends’ sunglasses for an impromptu photoshoot in front of a red barn, which further confirmed my belief that I should take more risks with the types of clothes I wear.

This dress has definitely taken me out of my comfort zone in the best possible way, so now I recommend it to all of you. He enters 14 different colors, so you can find one that matches your mood. Whether you copy me and go for green or one of the more neutral options for fall, I guarantee you won’t be disappointed.