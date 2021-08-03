Entrepreneur moms and daughters are building a Houston fashion paradise under the radar inside Katia





St. Tropez, St. Barts, Aspen, these destinations spring to mind when you step into Ktia, a bohemian-chic Houston boutique specializing in personalized style. This somewhat low-key store, owned by a mother and daughter, sells ready-made clothes designed to be stylish and trendy, but also comfortable and ready to move. To find such versatile clothing, owners Denise and Katie Lucia travel and shop all over the world, finding inspiration in the sophisticated streets and serene natural landscapes of Europe. One of the Lucias’ favorite destinations is Saint-Barth, the perfect blend of European modernity and rustic style. As a result, Ktia carries clothing fromVanita Rosa, another luxury family boutique based in Saint-Barth and Paris. The Lucias have also hit several fashion weeks looking for inspiration and new clothes to bring into their store. They research the colors and cuts that will be trending next season, make appointments with designers to shop for their collections, and think about what the Houston woman would want. This approach tends to create loyal customers. This is not a have it all approach. Ktia is a very organized store. “Everything is so well selected and purchased that shopping is a really enjoyable experience,” says Sheri Bailey, who has been shopping at Katia for 17 years. “It’s so carefully selected that you don’t have to look around the shelves and shelves of clothes. “It instantly makes your experience relaxing and enjoyable. I have stuff in my closet bought from Ktia about 10 years ago and it still looks awesome because everything is so timeless and classic. For Lucias, it’s about finding the clothes that their customers will wear and with which they will feel good. Katia’s interior invites guests to relax in style. Ktia started out as a small, woman-owned business in 1986. With just $ 1,000 in her checking account, Denise Lucia opened the store. In 2005, she achieved her goal of building a stable customer base and transformed Ktia from a regular store to a date-only store. “All the challenges that Katie and I face, we solve them together as a team, we bring back the positive and are grateful for what we have accomplished,” said Denise Lucia. PaperCity. “We owe our success to our amazing clients who encouraged us and allowed us to style them. “ Eventually, Katia will become the domain of Katie Lucia as she succeeds her mother. “Having my mom in the industry, who has such a passion for clothing, trends, craftsmanship and fit, made me recognize these traits and start to care about them as well.” , said Katie Lucia. “Sharing these interests has led us to slowly work together. She sent me on a quick shopping trip to LA when I was in college. “It was a lot more work than expected, but it was exciting, fun and stimulating in a creative way.” Katie Lucia isn’t the only one joining the Ktia store team. Jagger and Georgio, two brown Bolognese-like dogs with wagging tails and tongues, greet customers. Dogs are just another distinctive touch of Ktia. After all, who wants to be just a regular store?

