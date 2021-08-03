Atlanta Sealed Nectar Fashion Show Celebrates Beauty of Black Muslim Women

Women of Islamic faith are celebrated at an annual event that emphasizes elegant and modest clothing

An inspiring Atlanta fashion show aims to not only highlight, but also celebrate the beauty and creativity of fashionable modern black Muslim women.

When people think of Muslim women, impeccable fashion sense isn’t always the first thing that comes to their mind. Corn Naïmah Abdallah |, show coordinator for the 35th Sealed Nectar Parade last month helped change that perception.

The designer has pushed the boundaries this year by creating a cruise-themed Islamic fashion event, featuring beachwear, tropical music and a holiday-inspired parade.

These are black women who show their creativity and allow themselves to shine, Abdullah told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Were the leaders in fashion and when you start talking about colors and styles and all those different things African American women were shameless in fashion.

She drew inspiration from her own life for this year’s theme, which pays homage to the summers she spent (pre-COVID) traveling the Caribbean with her girlfriends while decked out in eye-catching modest fashion models.

Over the years, Sacred Nectar has become a creative way for black Muslim women to express themselves, also serving as a fundraiser for Atlanta Mosque of Al-Islam. But due to ongoing coronavirus concerns, this year models pre-photographed their looks on an Airbnb in Atlanta, and attendees watched the show remotely via Zoom.

the AJC reports that as soon as the mind-blowing show started, the chat room was filled with praise and commentary like Mashallah, an Arabic phrase meaning what God wanted to happen.

It’s an arena where I can see myself and be comfortable in my Africanness and express myself in a modest way, explained Rahima shaban, the creator of the brand Beautiful Jamila.

When people think of modest fashion, they only think of covered women, but what many non-Muslims tend to forget is that fabrics can make a statement. Even the way a woman chooses to wear her hijab can be a form of personal expression.

Although the images of modest styles worn by women in countries of the Middle East, South Asia and North Africa are mainly portrayed in the media, black American women have their own style, notes AJC.

Designate Melanie Austin says that while Islam is a religion for more than a billion people around the world, African American women bring their own sense of style to clothes which, while modest, can still be in fashion.

We have often been found imitating the cultures of other peoples, such as Pakistanis, Arabs and Indians; so much so that many African American Muslim women didn’t understand the importance or feel the need to support their own, said Austin who created Shukuru Couture, and has already participated in the show.

Nefertari Hazziez, the designer behind Queen Creations, challenged the perception that modest clothing is still a form of oppression. Quite the contrary, she believes that the way she and her sisters in Islam dress can be just as empowering as other styles of clothing and can even help build feelings of confidence.

In her eyes, outlets like the Sealed Nectar Fashion Show allow black Muslim women to finally be represented as fully empowered members of their community.

It’s almost going to make me cry, but (the show is) the foundation of my becoming a fashion designer, Hazziez shared. Muslims in America, we’ve always had a flair for fashion, but we just weren’t known for it. So I think one of the differences is that we are more shown and seen more.

