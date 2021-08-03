Caeleb Dressel Joins Omega as Brand Ambassador – WWD





During each day that passes swimming events at the Tokyo Olympics, Omega has emailed the media about Caeleb Dressel’s power in the pool. Now the brand has listed the five-time gold medalist as a brand ambassador. The 24-year-old swimmer joins the ranks of Mark Spitz, Eric Heiden, Matt Biondi and Michael Phelps as the only male athletes to win five gold medals at a single Olympics. Dressel’s dominance led to a world record in the 100-meter butterfly (49.45), being part of the relay team that set a world record in the 4 x 100-meter medley relay (3:26, 76), and Olympic records in the 50-meters (21.07) and 100-meter freestyle (47.02). The Floridian was also part of the winning men’s 4x100m freestyle relay (3: 08.97.) As the official timekeeper of the Olympic Games, Omega has served in this title 29 times since 1932. Dressel’s new alliance isn’t overdone, given that Omega put him to work in Tokyo, having him buzz through the brand’s “Showcase”, where CEO Alain Zobrist is the host. For the occasion, it sported an Omega Seamaster 300m coaxial diving master chronograph in steel and 18k yellow gold with a blue ceramic dial and bezel. The watch has a NATO strap in the colors of the USA. “I got it in Hawaii. I don’t usually go for navy blue, but this watch kind of screamed at me. I had to have it – and I really love the gold. The American athlete has also tried his hand at watchmaking, according to the company. Dressel knows another familiar face and a widely medalist Olympian among Omega brand ambassadors: Phelps. In an on-air interview with NBC before leaving Tokyo, Dressel spoke of looking forward to a three-week swim break, planning a postponed honeymoon and his sporting medal throw. or to his 20-year-old teammate Brooks Curry, who swam in Dressel’s place during the preliminaries to give him a rest. Explaining how he wanted Curry to keep the medal until his own gold came after the Olympics, Dressel said Curry returned it to him later. He added that it says a lot about Team USA. Dressel also spoke of the commitment of his team and so many others, after a trying and uncertain year due to the pandemic. It was more cheerful to cry at a swimming pool after the race after seeing the reaction of his wife Meghan and his family to his victory in the 100-meter freestyle. As a former swimmer, Meghan Dressel said the couple were first friends and her mantra is ‘Be nice’. With its translucent Clark Kent glasses, colorful tattoos and turquoise sneakers, the broad-shouldered Dressel looks set to attract more sponsors. Speedo, Toyota, Coca-Cola, Nobull, Comcast and Hershey’s are among its current ones.

