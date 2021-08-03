Anne Hathaway is pissed off in ankle boots with lace dress for ‘WeCrashed’ – Footwear News





Anne Hathaway looks relaxed in a new photo from the set of the TV series “WeCrashed” alongside her co-star, Jared Leto. The actress wore a black lace dress covering her knees and a white fur coat with a leather trim around the zipper over a simple dress. The jacket also featured leather cuffs that unify the piece. As for the accessories, they were simple and minimalist – a gold ring.

Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway. CREDIT: Jose Perez / Bauergriffin.com/MEGA Hathaway wore a pair of black patent leather ankle boots with padded embossing. The boots have a round toe silhouette and black zipper that blend in discreetly. The ankle boot is a style that is popular during the summer and fall seasons. They feature a round or square toe silhouette and a mostly chunky heel aesthetic. The ankle height of the boots makes them a suitable choice for summer clothing as they do not allow the wearer’s foot or leg to overheat. Related As for Hathaway’s off-camera style, she relaxes in hoodies and chunky sweaters or dresses perfectly in Givenchy couture. She’s also a style chameleon when it comes to footwear, notably wearing silhouettes from brands like Louis Vuitton, Sophia Webster, and Dolce and Gabbana. Her Instagram is her fashion home where she is constantly experimenting with different clothes and silhouettes. Hathaway is no stranger to the spotlight of the fashion industry. One of her most notable roles was in the pop culture classic, “The Devil Wears Prada,” which aimed to show the career and personal life of an overworked personal assistant who worked for a copywriter. icy head of a fashion magazine. Hathaway has also done fashion campaigns for Tod’s. Slip on a pair of ankle boots to spice up your summer outfits, inspired by Anne Hathaway.

CREDIT: Steve Madden

CREDIT: Bloomingdale's

CREDIT: Stuart Weitzman

