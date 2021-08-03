Fashion
The Zaras Fall / Winter 2021 collection is a gold mine for fall fashion
I officially call Zara my fall fashion fairy godmother, because Zaras Fall / Winter 2021 Collection is the perfection of * Chefs Kiss *. As much as I love shopping for weeks to build the perfect fall wardrobe (what can I say, I love shopping!), I admit I could realistically take a unique trip. to Zara and have everything I need. It’s almost too easy! If you, too, are dying to stock up on fall trends, even if it’s still summer a little, then head over to Zara.
Lucky for us, Zara has gone above and beyond this year to not only stay on top of upward trends, but to give us options that don’t seem boring and basic, but rather a more intentional high minimalism. You won’t find as many standout items as in their Spring and Summer Falls, but you will be find wearable blazers, t-shirts, pants and skirts that will make even your simplest OOTDs more luxurious. And don’t forget, you can always add maximalist accessories at the top basic pieces if you still crave that sartorial spice!
It sounds good ? I thought so. If you are not yet comfortable going to a store, I recommend you shop the Zara website, in particular the choices below. Whether you need a great pull-on dress, another blazer, or are looking for that ~ perfect ~ go out top, I guarantee what you are looking for is on this list.
Read on, place an order and remember this is only the point of the iceberg, with more fall fashions hitting Zara (very!) soon.
Cropped stitched blazer
If you’re used to longer boyfriend blazers, try a short style this season to shake up your usual figure.
Cropped stitched blazer $ 49.90
Draped mini dress
Going out is a thing again, so make sure you have the perfect LBD waiting.
High heeled leather boots
These slouchy Leather boots are expensive for Zara, but the quality is worth it.
High heeled leather boots $ 199
Linen straight fit blazer
Looking for a pop of color to contrast a darker fall and winter wardrobe? Go with red in blazer shape.
Linen straight fit blazer $ 119
Animal print tie skirt
I have the summer version of this tie skirt, so I love the dark leopard print for the cooler months.
Animal print tie skirt $ 49.90
Asymmetric top with black straps
Asymmetry is a fun trend to try this fall, and this long top would go well with everything from dark denim to leather pants.
Asymmetric top with black straps $ 45.90
Short t-shirt
Last but not least, Zara did it: the perfect one short t-shirt for less than 10 dollars.
Draped lingerie-style dress
Despite all the other satin dresses I’ve bought in the past year, I really think this perhaps the Unique.
Draped lingerie-style dress $ 49.90
