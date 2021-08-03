PINK-A-CABANA: Friends and compassion are always in fashion!





Pink Aid’s 11th annual fashion show is shaping up to be a celebration for the ages – especially for people weary of the pandemic who want to step out to support a great cause. The event will take place in Mitchells, Westport on Thursday evening October 7 from 6:30 pm to 10:30 pm The event presidents, Marria Pooya and Asante Robinson, have assembled an amazing committee to ensure that the event is this year is bigger, better and rosier than ever with famous guests, amazing auction items and lots of surprises.

Westporter Marria Pooya, founder of Greenwich Medical Spa, has long supported Pink Aid both as a volunteer and as a corporate sponsor. Pink Aid’s mission is deeply personal to Marria. “Several years ago my dear friend Leila was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer. She needed help with treatment support, housekeeping and related expenses. Neither she nor I were at the clinic. familiar with Pink Aid or its many useful services. After hearing about Pink Aid and its outreach programs, I knew I wanted to get more involved because there are many more Leilas and many others who have need help from Pink Aid. ” Norwalk resident Asante Robinson got involved with Pink Aid in 2017 after being diagnosed with breast cancer. Her experience led Asante to reach out to her faith community and provide her with the information and resources she needed to take charge of her health. Asante continues to live out Pink Aid’s mission “to heal by helping and inspiring others”. In addition to rowing with the Surviv-oars at the Saugatuck Rowing Club and chairing this year’s event, Asante has taken on a leadership role with Pink Aid’s Warrior Connection which promotes peer education and mentorship for patients with breast cancer. According to Asante, “It is truly an honor to work with Pink Aid to help women with breast cancer, from early detection to survival. Pink Aid’s mission to provide” compassion until ‘there is a cure “gives women the extra reassurance that they don’t walk like this traveling alone and for that I will do my part to give back what the Pink Aid family has so generously given to me.”

The event will kick off the second decade of Pink Aid and we can’t wait to see how Marcia Selden Catering translates the theme of the evening, Pink-a-Cabana, into dinner and cocktails. As always, the heart of the event will be the Warrior Fashion Show, a celebration of women who have recovered or are living with breast cancer. Having walked this trail herself, Asante is incredibly excited to celebrate this year’s group in person. Limited ticket sales will begin September 9 and, as in the past, are expected to sell out quickly. Virtual visualization will be available for those who cannot attend in person. To learn more about event details as they become available, visit www.pinkaid.org. Pink Aid, is a Connecticut-based 501C3 charity formed in 2011 to help underserved women survive breast cancer treatment with support and dignity. A second chapter, serving Long Island, was launched in 2014, and the organization aspires to expand to other communities. To date, Pink Aid has provided more than $ 6.5 million to pay for essential household expenses, provide diagnostic tests, treatment, recovery and wellness support, and to fund awareness and advocacy. education. Healthcare providers in Connecticut and Long Island quickly turned to Pink Aid to help their underserved patients.

