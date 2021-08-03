Sofia Vergara amazes Joe Manganiello in studded wedge shoes with floral print dress





Sofia Vergara gives off the perfect summer vibes in her latest Instagram post. The Modern Family actress posed for a photo on Saturday with her husband, Joe Manganiello, who appears in the background of the photo. Her look gives off a perfect edgy summer vibe. More New Shoes For the group, Vergara wears a Reformation dress, and the dress print mimics the blue print engraved on fine china and porcelain. This is a mermaid silhouette dress with chunky straps that tie at the top to help keep the dress secure and in place. She paired this dress with simple jewelry like silver bracelets, necklaces, and a watch. The handbag of choice was a canvas Chanel bag in a neutral beige color that pairs well with the dress. As for the shoes, Vergara wore a pair of beige wedge shoes adorned with gold spikes. The heels feature a strap around the ankle that features spiked embellishments. As for the actual sole of the shoes, there is a layering effect of different neutral colors like brown, white and beige, which gives the sole of the shoe an extra touch. Wedges are a summer staple that add a touch of sophistication to any ensemble you think of pairing them with. Characterized by their chunky, blocked wedge heel, wedge heels add extra support that isn’t typically received by standard heels or pumps. They come in various designs, colors, and shapes that can complement any aesthetic. Vergara’s essential style consists of eye-catching prints and silhouettes that feel effervescent and radiant. Her favorite clothing styles include swimsuits, flowy dresses, structured dresses, and intricate suits. When it comes to her shoes, Vergara wears a variation of heeled sandals, flats, and pumps. The story continues Vergara is no stranger to the fashion industry and has a track record to prove it. She recently starred in a handbag campaign for luxury Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana. In 2019, she launched her denim jeans collection with the Walmart hypermarket. The collection includes jeans that include all sizes and adapt to all body types. She also has her perfume, Sofia by Sofia Vergara, which is available for purchase online and in stores nationwide. Slip on a pair of wedges and amplify the vibe of your summer outfit, inspired by Sofia Vergara. Credit: Steve Madden Steve madden To buy: Behati Wedges, $ 99.95. Credit: Steve Madden Steve madden To buy: Maici Wedge Sandals, $ 99.95. Credit: Net-A-Porter Net to wear To buy: Leather-trimmed mesh wedge shoes, $ 195. To see The evolution of the street style of Sofia Vergaras over the years. Launch gallery: The evolution of Sofia Vergara’s street style over the years The best of footwear Sign up for FN newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

