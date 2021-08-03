Beyond Amazing Trailer Announces Celebration Of Its 60th Anniversary Throughout The Year





Marvel has finally released a Spider Man trailer as part of Spider-Man Day, but sadly it wasn’t that elusive No way home trailer that everyone was secretly hoping for. Instead, we got the unveiling of Spider-Man: Beyond The Incredible teased on Marvel’s social media accounts. Marvel has made no secret of the fact that it wants to celebrate the 60th anniversary of its friendly neighborhood Spider-Man in style, with next year set to explode with shows, games, clothing lines and collectibles, but as you might expect, fans have been left wondering exactly what happens after the new trailer is released. Next year, join in in Spider-Man’s 60th Birthday celebrations throughout the year with your favorite Marvel comics, games, shows, collectibles, fashion and more! #SpideyBeyondIncrediblepic.twitter.com/3VRMveQkK7 – Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) August 1, 2021 Spider-Man Day has brought a whole wave of love online for the young Web, with fans sharing stories, memories, their best and worst aspects of the Spider-Man universe and movies, as well as photos. some amazing cosplay outfits, action figures and more, and Marvel clearly knew it was coming. This is how the short and ambiguous teaser arrived, right in the middle of a viral trend in everything Spider-Man, announcing that next year will be “Beyond the Sensational, Beyond the Spectacular and beyond the ultimate “which just left fans even more excited for the No way home trailer as well as all those new and unknown related products coming next year. RELATED: Doctor Strange Comes In Latest Spider-Man: No Way Home Set Photos Kevin Feige recently discussed the extent of speculation and hype around Spider-Man: No Path Home, which includes discussions of multiple Spider-Men, multiverse crossovers, and more. Talk to ComicBook.com A few months ago Feige said, “I read some things. I am not sure I have read everything. the brand and sometimes it’s surprisingly close, and it has been true for a few years. But to say which is what would take all the fun out of it. “ He went on to explain, “The biggest clue is the title of the second Doctor Strange movie. It’s the biggest clue as to where the Multiverse of Madness is leading us and how we explore it. It’s surreal to me that we’re talking about a Spider-Man 3. I worked on a movie called Spider-Man 3 many years ago directed by Mr. Sam Raimi. So clearly the shortcut for l ‘Calling Spider-Man 3 now, that’s fine. We’re calling it Homecoming 3. “ Marvel described the events planned for 2022 as “Since Peter Parker’s debut in 1962, the world’s favorite wall-crawler has inspired millions of Marvel fans through his iconic adventures and stories. Next year, join in the Spider-Man 60th anniversary celebrations. all year!” There is no doubt that in December Spider-Man fever will be at its peak, so it couldn’t be more fitting for Spidey to soar high at the box office as the new year kicks off, provided everything is happening according to the current release plans. Many MCU projects are expected to arrive before that date, and while there is a huge buzz around people like Eternals, Ms. Marvel and Hawk Eye to name a few, it is Spider-Man: No Path Home which should blow up the MCU in several ways. Topics: Spider-man

