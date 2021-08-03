Parents remove their children from Aurora Catholic school because of uniform explanation

Suggest a correction
AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – An email defending a dress code at a local Catholic school prompted a family to remove their children just before the start of the year.
Abby and Patrick McInerney had every intention of sending their 4 year old daughter and 7 year old son to St. Pius X in Aurora this year. Their son was also delighted to see the friends he had made there last year.
The Archdiocese of Denver has told problem solvers that St. Pius X is gradually introducing a new dress code, one rank at a time. It started with kindergarten girls last year wearing skirts or sweaters, now the code is expanding to first graders this year.
However, the dress code isn’t the McInerney family’s concern, they dispute the new explanation, recently sent in an email to families.
I went to Catholic preschool, elementary school, high school, and Catholic college, so I was totally okay with the uniforms, but that was the qualification, said Abby McInerney.
McInerney provided the email to the problem solvers. In the paragraph reminding families of the new extension of the dress code, the following is stated:
As a reminder to families with GIRLS in kindergarten and first grade, your daughter should wear a skirt or sweater in our school plaid every day. Pants and shorts are not permitted for Kindergarten and Grade 1 girls. Our world sends very confusing messages to our children, telling them that they can choose their own gender. We work to help our children adopt the gender that God gave them at birth. One way to do this is to help them learn to dress for their gender. Let’s face it, men and women dress differently, even though they both wear pants! By helping young women to be excited to be a girl and to show that through the way they dress we are supporting God’s creative work for men and women. Girls can wear shorts, leggings, or tights under their skirts or sweaters. We may have used skirts or sweaters in the uniform room!
I just felt it was morally wrong and went against everything I had learned as a young girl in the Catholic religion, McInerney said.
However, the response of the Archdiocese of Denvers to FOX31 Problem Solvers argues the opposite:
The Church serves the human person by striving to bring God’s compassion to each person. God is a loving Father, and his love manifests itself first in the great gift of creation. He made human beings a body-soul unity, with the soul as the life of the body, which really forms him as uniquely human. The body cannot exist separately from the soul and the soul and the body together constitute the self. A human person does not onlyto havea body – he or sheisthis body. Sexual identity, embodied as male or female, is a gift offered to us from creation.
Accepting God’s will for mankind, as expressed in his creation of the body, includes accepting the reality of sex as male and female. God gave us our body as a gift which, despite all challenges, must be accepted and protected. Pope Francis described it in his encyclicalIf rented:
Accepting our bodies as a gift from God is vital to welcoming and accepting the whole world as a gift from the Father and our common home, as the thought that we have absolute power over our own bodies is transformed, often subtly. , to think that we have a power over creation. Learning to accept our body, to take care of it and to respect its fullest meaning, is an essential element of any true human ecology. Also, valuing your own body in its femininity or masculinity is necessary if I want to be able to recognize myself in a meeting with someone different. In this way, we can happily accept the specific gifts of another man or woman, the work of God the Creator, and enrich each other. It is not a healthy attitude which would seek to cancel the sexual difference because it does not know any more how to face it (155). Pope Francis.
The Catholic Church teaches that every human being is fundamentally a beloved daughter or son of God, beautifully and equally created in the image and likeness of God.
Anyone struggling with gender dysphoria should be treated with genuine love and compassion, but especially for children, we should help affirm for them that God made them uniquely as a boy or a girl.
Each of the private Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Denvers is responsible for establishing policies to better serve, care for and educate its students in cooperation with the child’s primary teachers, his parents.
Catholic education is a partnership between school, parish, and family, working together towards an agreed goal of providing an integrated education rooted in Catholic values and geared towards forming intentional disciples of Jesus Christ.
If parents have concerns or questions about a particular policy at a private school or Catholic Church teaching, they are encouraged to discuss them with the principal and pastor.
However, if parents ultimately do not want an education for their child that aligns with the mission and values of the Catholic Church, we fully respect their right as the primary educators of their children to pursue other educational options. for their family.
The policy states: “St. Pius X Catholic School in Aurora is in the process of implementing a new dress code for its students. The pastor and principal made the decision to gradually introduce the new dress code by implementing it one level at a time, starting last school year with kindergarten students, this year with kindergarten and school. first grade, next year with kindergarten to grade two, and soon. “
It broke my heart, this is the education they were going to receive, McInerney said. I’m not trying to create a huge ruckus, but I just think people should know this is going on and people should know that we are always trying to differentiate between girls and boys and focus on the way girls dress and that’s just not correct.
