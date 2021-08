26 best plus size engagement dresses of 2021

Our editors independently research, test and recommend the best products; you can read more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Dress options including size run the gamut this year, from feminine styles to relaxed and elegant classics, and we’ve just made shopping for the perfect occasion even easier. Now that you’re engaged, you’ll need several looks for your engagement party, bridal shower, bachelorette party, and rehearsal dinner (to name a few). There are also those extra wedding related events like post wedding brunch and honeymoon! For all these occasions, you will undoubtedly need a beautiful dress, probably two or three, at least! When I think of wedding-related events, I always say go for the silhouettes that suit you the best, Danielle Williams Eke, 11 Honordesign director, tells Brides. Don’t feel like you have to try something new in terms of your figure. Let the details of the dress and the style help you stand out on your special day. Meet the expert Danielle Williams Plow is the design director of the inclusive-size luxury retailer, 11 Honor. Specializing in extended sizes, Williams Eke pioneers styles, fits and silhouettes for plus size consumers and leads the design and production team for retailer private label, The 11 Honor Collection. For a casual engagement party or bridal shower, Williams Eke recommends simple silhouettes like a wrap dress or flowy midi’s in refined casual fabrics like stretch linen and textured organic cotton. For dressier looks suited to a rehearsal dinner or wedding brunch, she favors cuts that show off the figure, including v-necks, halters and sheaths cinched at the waist, as well as unique details. such as gathers, asymmetric hems or a voluminous silhouette. Ready to buy dresses that are inclusive and fit for your curves? Check out 26 of our favorites for all styles and budgets.

Shopping FAQs Looking for a size-inclusive engagement dress? We’ve answered three common questions brides-to-be have when shopping for this style. What’s the best plus size engagement dress? When celebrating your next wedding, you will want to choose dresses that will make you feel comfortable, stylish, and special. It could be a relaxed cotton midi, a lace-trimmed sheath, or a satin maxi with pretty embellishments. It all depends on your personal preferences and your party style.

Should you wear a white dress for engagement celebrations? Absolutely not! White dresses are fabulous for the most bridal feeling, but floral prints, bright colors, and sequin styles are equally stylish for various events.

How to style an engagement dress? Each dress requires incredible accessories, it all depends on your personal preferences. A pair of heels works any time of the year, whether you prefer a classic, simple design or festive details like bows or sequins. Sandals, flats and delicate sneakers are ideal for casual spring and summer moments, while stylish boots and ankle boots are ideal for fall or winter parties.



