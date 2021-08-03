Stylist working with NBA players, helping Fall River students





FALL RIVER Just months after launching his own clothing line, Fall River native Jeremy Lavoie is designing for NBA players and working to bring his skills back to his hometown. Things have gone in so many different directions, ”he said. Earlier this year, Lavoie and his brother, Jonathan Lavoie, both Fall River Public School graduates, launchedJL Creative Studios sell their creations. The brand offers streetwear clothing like basketball t-shirts, shorts and hats, and specializes in hand-painted canvas vests and jackets. Following:“It all started with an artist”: Jeremy Lavoie, from Fall River, launches a fashion brand Working with Chris Brickley’s Color Blind range Even before officially launching the brand, Lavoie had already achieved success by selling personalized vests to artists like rapper David East. And in recent months, more and more personalities have started to realize this. NBA coach Chris Brickley and players like Kevin Porter Jr. and Carmelo Anthony have been recent clients. JL Creative Studios is working on a collaboration with Brickley’s own fashion line, Color Blind, to create gear for NBA players in its elite training room, Black Ops. As a longtime basketball player and fan, Lavoie said, their support seems “surreal.” And, NBA players tagging his brand in their social media posts have played a role in his growth. Some of my favorite players DM me on Instagram, ”he said. “I had no idea it was going to happen so quickly. Following:“It all started with an artist”: Jeremy Lavoie, from Fall River, launches a fashion brand The brand’s first clothing line, launched this spring, is called “Act Like You Know”. Lavoie said it was a nod to having to fight the urge to take selfies when he started working with famous basketball players and artists. You have to act like you’ve been here before, ”he said. JL Creative Studios’ Fall River pop-up store slated for August 21 Their second line will be released in September and is titled “Sorry Mom,” intended to connect with anyone who has a complicated relationship with their mother. Many of us owe our mom an apology for whatever reason. And a lot of us get away from our mom and don’t stay in touch with her as much as we could, ”Lavoie said. On August 21, JL Creative Studios will be holding a pop-up store starting at noon on South Main Street in Fall River, on the site of the former Adagio Piano Lounge. The store will carry special items designed uniquely for the city, such as T-shirts and shorts in black and red to represent the colors of BMC Durfee High School. We want this Fall River event to be special because it’s our hometown, ”he said. Lavoie will work with children in Durfee’s fashion program They plan to donate the profits from the Fall River pop-up to the Durfee fashion program. Starting this fall, Lavoie and his brother will participate in the program, giving students lessons on things like sewing and pattern making. They are also working to connect with several colleges in town to do something similar. Lavoie lives in New York, where he works as a social worker at a school in the Bronx. But, he said, the opportunity to host a Fall River Kids Day by donating products or sharing tips for success means frequent trips to Fall River are worth it. “There is no better feeling,” he said. Audrey Cooney can be reached at[email protected]. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.

