Fashion
Alicia Silverstone on the fashion impact of ‘Clueless’, TikTok and Silk Oat Milk
Almost two months after Alicia Silverstone debuted on TikTok by recreating the unforgettable As if! classic 90s movie scene Distraught she finally took the hang of the platform.
For the 44-year-old actress, who recently starred in the Netflix adaptation of The babysitters club, TikTok offers a way to indulge in a bit of nostalgia. But she didn’t want to launch her account which currently has three million subscribers with just any old video. I knew I had to go with a big bang, Silverstone told Bustle.
Considering the lasting cultural impact of Distraught, who recently celebrated his 26th birthday, it made sense for Silverstone to pay tribute to its widely recognized alter ego, Cher Horowitz. She recruited her 10-year-old son, Bear, to help her create this memorable As If! back to life scene.
My son and I don’t spend a lot of time or energy on it, she says. The first one we did was at the end of a really long day at work, and I didn’t even change my clothes I had under the little checked jacket. I thought, well, I wasn’t trying, I just threw the jacket over.
While effortless fashion TikToks are fun to create for Silverstone, she really wants to use her account to spread the word about issues that interest her.
I want to help people be healthier and be kind to themselves, to the planet and to animals, she says. So it only seemed right when my son told me about [TikTok] to start. I saw that I could take my mission further to another group of people.
This mission is rooted in everything to do with well-being. She has been a vegan for over 20 years and still shares some of her family’s favorite herbal recipes on her lifestyle blog, The good life. Oat Milk Silk is, unsurprisingly, a staple in her kitchen and she recently announced a partnership with the brand.
They’re the GOAT of oat milk, says Silverstone, referring to the brands social media campaign where fans can turn selfies into marble GOAT busts. It’s kind of like how I was recognized by many as the fashion GOAT of the 90s.
While today she readily embraces that label, she’s the first to admit that all those years ago, styling wasn’t exactly her area of expertise. When I made the movie Distraught, I only wore this green T-shirt with a pocket on it for 15 to 20 years, recalls Silverstone. It was probably from Gap or something. With jeans and sneakers. It was the extent of my fashion.
Is it any wonder that at the time, she could not quite identify with the extravagant Chers closet, equipped with styling software and rotating mechanical supports?
She was like an alien to me, recalls Silverstone. I had no connection with fashion. When I first saw the movie when it was released and saw how important these clothes were, it opened my eyes because I didn’t know when I was wearing them.
From Olivia Rodrigo at the White House to Harry Styles at the Grammys, the Distraught The plaid suit look remains as popular as ever. And this is something Silverstone never tires of seeing.
It’s always fun every time someone sends me a picture of them fully dressed and I see them on the catwalk, she said. The amazing thing is Distraught fashion, especially plaid, wasn’t just this year or last year. It’s every year. There is only goodness around it.
Sources
2/ https://www.bustle.com/style/alicia-silverstone-clueless-fashion-tiktok-silk-oat-milk
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]