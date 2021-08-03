Alicia Silverstone on the fashion impact of ‘Clueless’, TikTok and Silk Oat Milk

Almost two months after Alicia Silverstone debuted on TikTok by recreating the unforgettable As if! classic 90s movie scene Distraught she finally took the hang of the platform.

For the 44-year-old actress, who recently starred in the Netflix adaptation of The babysitters club, TikTok offers a way to indulge in a bit of nostalgia. But she didn’t want to launch her account which currently has three million subscribers with just any old video. I knew I had to go with a big bang, Silverstone told Bustle.

Considering the lasting cultural impact of Distraught, who recently celebrated his 26th birthday, it made sense for Silverstone to pay tribute to its widely recognized alter ego, Cher Horowitz. She recruited her 10-year-old son, Bear, to help her create this memorable As If! back to life scene.

My son and I don’t spend a lot of time or energy on it, she says. The first one we did was at the end of a really long day at work, and I didn’t even change my clothes I had under the little checked jacket. I thought, well, I wasn’t trying, I just threw the jacket over.

While effortless fashion TikToks are fun to create for Silverstone, she really wants to use her account to spread the word about issues that interest her.

I want to help people be healthier and be kind to themselves, to the planet and to animals, she says. So it only seemed right when my son told me about [TikTok] to start. I saw that I could take my mission further to another group of people.

This mission is rooted in everything to do with well-being. She has been a vegan for over 20 years and still shares some of her family’s favorite herbal recipes on her lifestyle blog, The good life. Oat Milk Silk is, unsurprisingly, a staple in her kitchen and she recently announced a partnership with the brand.

They’re the GOAT of oat milk, says Silverstone, referring to the brands social media campaign where fans can turn selfies into marble GOAT busts. It’s kind of like how I was recognized by many as the fashion GOAT of the 90s.

While today she readily embraces that label, she’s the first to admit that all those years ago, styling wasn’t exactly her area of ​​expertise. When I made the movie Distraught, I only wore this green T-shirt with a pocket on it for 15 to 20 years, recalls Silverstone. It was probably from Gap or something. With jeans and sneakers. It was the extent of my fashion.

Is it any wonder that at the time, she could not quite identify with the extravagant Chers closet, equipped with styling software and rotating mechanical supports?

She was like an alien to me, recalls Silverstone. I had no connection with fashion. When I first saw the movie when it was released and saw how important these clothes were, it opened my eyes because I didn’t know when I was wearing them.

From Olivia Rodrigo at the White House to Harry Styles at the Grammys, the Distraught The plaid suit look remains as popular as ever. And this is something Silverstone never tires of seeing.

It’s always fun every time someone sends me a picture of them fully dressed and I see them on the catwalk, she said. The amazing thing is Distraught fashion, especially plaid, wasn’t just this year or last year. It’s every year. There is only goodness around it.