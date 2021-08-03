Norwegian Warholm wins 400m hurdles with world record

Norway’s Karsten Warholm broke his own world record in the men’s 400-meter hurdles by 0.76 seconds by winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

Warholm crossed the finish line in 45.94, beating American Rai Benjamin by 0.23 in a close race that took place in hot and humid conditions at the Tokyo National Stadium. Benjamin’s time of 46.17 would have broken Warholm’s old world record of 46.70, set about a month ago.

Norway’s Karsten Warholm competes in the men’s 400-meter hurdles final at the Tokyo Olympics on August 3, 2021, en route to claim gold in record time at the Tokyo National Stadium. (Kyodo) == Kyodo

“I always say there is no such thing as a perfect race, but that’s what I think comes closest,” said Warholm, 25.

“Of course it all came together, but at the same time I’m really happy to be able to have the best race I can do at the Olympics,” he said. “Today, when you see the times, it’s crazy. It was good conditions today, but it was still crazy to run 45 (seconds).”

Benjamin, who is also 25, said it was the “best race in Olympic history”, while admitting he needed time to deal with his loss.

“There are a lot of things I could have done differently but at the same time, how do you know?” he said. “But if you told me I was going to run 46.1 and lose, I probably would have beaten you. But I’m happy to be a part of the story.”

Alison dos Santos of Brazil won the bronze medal at her first Olympics.

In the women’s long jump, Germany’s Malaika Mihambo managed the longest jump of the day on her sixth and final attempt to win gold. Her 7.0-meter splash took the lead from American Brittney Reese, who finished in silver with 6.97.

Ese Brume of Nigeria was third, two places better than his Olympic result in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

In other events, none of the Japanese sprinters made it through to the men’s 200-meter semi-finals on Tuesday night, after making outings in the morning’s first lap.

Shota Iizuka crossed the finish line in 21.02 and Abdul Hakim Sani Brown clocked 21.41 to finish sixth in their respective heats. Jun Yamashita was fifth in her race after finishing in 20.78.

“I did well until the first 50 meters, but I couldn’t keep my pace,” said Sani Brown. “I don’t understand why I was so slow.”

Kenneth Bednarek of the United States set the fastest time with an assist of 20.01.

In the first round of the women’s 400 meters, Allyson Felix of the United States, in her fifth and what she said was her last Olympics, dominated her race to kick off her Tokyo campaign with a bang.

Felix, 35, who is competing in her first Olympics since giving birth in 2018, said the lack of fanfare and coronavirus restrictions made the Tokyo Games different, but she said she would only focus on the run ahead of her.

“It’s nice to start, I feel like I’ve waited forever so I felt great to go,” said the six-time Olympic gold medalist. “Obviously I love sports. It’s been a big part of my life, so knowing that this is my last time means a lot to me.”

Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic had the fastest time of the heats with a time of 50.06, a time 0.44 faster than Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas.