American gymnast Jade Carey wins gold in floor exercise

WASHINGTON The quest for gold is on track for the US women’s basketball and volleyball teams after finishing first in their group in a group game on Monday, but the US women’s football team cannot not say the same. It was a hectic day of competition at the Tokyo Olympics, with the United States winning gold in the women’s floor gymnastics exercise, minus Simone Biles. Discover the major events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games postponed: 400-meter hurdles world record broken Norway’s Karsten Warholm erased his own world record in the Olympic 400-meter hurdles, finishing in 45.94 to break the old mark in 0.76. One of the most anticipated races on the schedule lived up to the hype. American Rai Benjamin, second, finished in 46.17, a mark that also broke the record set by Warholm last month. This time it was good for only the second. Warholm displayed that characteristic look of astonishment when he first crossed the line. Alison dos Santos of Brazil was third and six of the eight runners broke world, continental or national records. RELATED: Warholm Sets World Record, Wins 400 Hurdles WORLD RECORD Norway’s Karsten Warholm breaks his OWN world record by winning gold in the men’s 400m hurdles and @TeamUSA‘s Rai Benjamin wins the silver. #TokyoOlympics NBC

NBC Sports app pic.twitter.com/lPSNrv2Qoo – #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 3, 2021 United States takes gold in women’s floor exercise American gymnast Jade Carey won the gold medal in the floor exercises. The 21-year-old Arizona native rebounded from a frightening stumble in Sunday’s vault final to claim first place on floor with a score of 14.366. The medal is the fifth won by the U.S. women’s gymnastics team in Tokyo, although star Simone Biles missed four finals to focus on her sanity. Italy’s Vanessa Ferrari, fourth at the 2008 and 2016 Olympics, won silver. The 30-year-old’s dramatic performance drew a roar from the various federations inside the Ariake Gymnastics Center. Angelina Melnikova of the team representing the Russian Olympic Committee and Mai Murakami of Japan tied for bronze with a score of 14.166. The gymnasts had both the same difficulty score and the same execution score in their routines. RELATED: American Gymnast Jade Carey Shines at Tokyo Games with Floor Performance Well done to the coaches too! It’s so cute from the Olympic champion @JadeaCarey and daddy / trainer Brian! # Stronger together pic.twitter.com/MC9VMxZBvh – Olympic Games (@Olympics) August 2, 2021 Women’s basketball continues winning streak The Americans have won 52 consecutive Olympic competitions dating back to the bronze medal match at the 1992 Olympics. They have remained undefeated in the group game, but not in the dominant way the team are used to. On Monday, the team beat France 93-82. The next challenge for the United States is its Australian rival in the quarterfinals of the women’s basketball tournament. RELATED: American Women Lose in Soccer, Win in Volleyball, Basketball The Opals beat the Americans at a show last month in Las Vegas. And since the game started at the Tokyo Games, the United States has continued to be tested like never before during their streak of six consecutive Olympic gold medals. Other Wednesday quarter-final matches include: Spain, Group A winner against France, China, Group C winner against Serbia, Belgium, second in Group C, take on Japan. USWNT eliminated from medal competition Jessie Feming scored from a 74th minute penalty and Canada eliminated the United States from the gold medal race in the women’s Olympic soccer competition with a 1-0 victory in the semifinals. Canada will face the winner of the late semi-final in Yokohama between Sweden and Australia. The gold medal match is scheduled for Friday at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium. It was the second time the United States had been eliminated from the medal race at the Olympics. At the 2016 Games, he was beaten by Sweden in the quarter-finals. In a scoreless game, Canada converted a late penalty to send them to the gold medal game, while the United States will seek bronze against Australia. NBC Olympics | @TO pic.twitter.com/eo70Xpub4n – #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 2, 2021 Canada had not won against the United States since 2001. The United States had an unusually uneven tournament, starting with a 3-0 loss to Sweden that ended a 44-game unbeaten streak and a goalless draw against Australia in the group stage. USA wins first track and field gold Valarie Allman won the United States’ first gold medal in track and field on Monday at the Tokyo Olympics. No one could exceed Allman’s discus throw of 68.98 meters (226 feet, 3 inches). After her throw, she waited an hour late and about 50 throws by her competitors. Being here, being in this moment, seems so surreal, Allman said. Transgender weightlifter makes history Transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard was finally able to compete in the Tokyo Olympics. It didn’t last long but it was important. Hubbard couldn’t complete any of her first three lifts and that excluded her from the medal race in the women’s over 87 kilogram division. The New Zealander made a heartfelt gesture to the audience with her hands before leaving the competitive arena. Hubbard isn’t the only transgender athlete competing at the Tokyo Games, but she has been the center of attention as a medal contender in weightlifting. Li Wenwen won the gold medal for China. Emily Campbell of Great Britain won silver and Sarah Robles of the United States won bronze.

