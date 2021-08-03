Paul Stuart – The Style Authority of Modern American Footwear





Paul Stuart Introduces Fall Footwear Collection For Men’s Post-Pandemic Lifestyle NEW YORK, August 3, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb / – For over 80 years, Paul Stuart shoes have been known around the world for their exceptional quality and luxurious materials. With the fall 2021 launch, the new assortment offers a sophisticated yet relaxed touch that complements the modern post-pandemic lifestyle of the well-dressed man. Using the finest suede and leather, as well as non-traditional materials such as denim, fabric and metallic leather, the new styles are designed for the man who demands well-made shoes wherever he goes. “From casual sneakers, sneakers, sandals and fun ‘at home’ slippers to distinctive apparel classics and sleek, urban moccasins, we’ve revamped our demanding and sophisticated client’s shoe wardrobe,” said Javier Suarez placeholder image, creative director for shoes. “We strive to anticipate and meet its needs.” New styles include silhouettes made in Italy and England that reflect the contemporary clothing trends that are invading the category of men’s clothing. While there are traditional English-made shoe styles in leather and suede, the new collection features additional silhouettes that reflect a laid back attitude. Unusual fabrications such as denim, upholstery fabric and Memphis suede moccasins adorned with hand-embroidered golden silk embellishments, to be worn with jeans as well as a tailored suit. Suarez adds, “Evolving professional working standards for our clients, joint ‘pending’ celebrations and pent-up demand for social gatherings, entertainment and travel are the inspiration for our fall footwear collection. -the pandemic world will define our fashion choices. “ New styles this season in leather and suede include the Hampton clog, 4 different styles of home shoes and 3 new styles of sneakers, including the Guanto lll sneaker with an elegant crisscross buckle detail. The story continues Paulette Garafalo, CEO and President of Paul Stuart explains this new direction: “Our ability to quickly interpret the style needs and fashion expectations of the customer, with style, quality, comfort and ease of wearing has proven to be a formula for success. and explosive growth The Paul Stuart fall footwear collection is nothing more than a reflection of a style dogma that meets our client’s true lifestyle needs. Prices vary from $ 325 for suede espadrilles at $ 1495 for the Memphis hand embroidered suede moccasins. Suarez concludes: “I am proud to present these new styles of men’s footwear which add the perfect finishing touch to our customers’ fashionable wardrobes.” Available at Paul Stuart stores and department stores across the country, including Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue. About Paul Stuart:

Based at New York City, Paul Stuart, Inc. was founded by ralph lauren and named for his son Paul Stuart Islands, has remained in its original location since it opened in 1938. The company designs exclusive collections of bespoke clothing for men and women, sportswear and accessories. Additional stores are located in Southampton, New York, Chicago, and Washington DC Media contact Lisa wells, Paul Stuart, 9176137370, [email protected] SOURCE Paul Stuart

