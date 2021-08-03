First Nations couture recognized by Australian’s Indigenous Fashion Awards – WWD





SYDNEY – Paul McCann won the Cultural Ornament and Wearable Art Award at the 2021 National Indigenous Fashion Awards. Announced at a ceremony in Darwin, the capital of the Northern Territory, on Tuesday evening Australian time on the eve of the Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair, McCann won the award for her Gumnut dress, which first appeared in the First Nations Fashion and Design showcase at Afterpay Australian Fashion Week in June. McCann, based in Melbourne, a man from Marrithiyel who studied fashion design at Charles Darwin University in Darwin – and whose day job is a senior Indigenous arts officer with the Victorian nonprofit The Torch, providing artistic and cultural support to Indigenous inmates across the state – spent six weeks creating the ball gown in her spare time, using 21 yards of fabric, including 12 yards of hand painted iridescent green gold vintage organza hand, embellished with over 70 hand-painted gumnuts – the woody fruit of eucalyptus. Inspired by her grandmother Eizabeth’s home-sewn wardrobe from the 1950s, the dress was also a nod to Norman Hartnell’s famous Wattle dress, embroidered with sprays of Australia’s national flower, the acacia tree. gold, which Hartnell crafted for Queen Elizabeth II to wear at a state banquet in Sydney in 1954, on her first visit to Australia. Originally commissioned, but ultimately refused, by the Powerhouse Museum in Sydney for its Eucalyptusdom exhibition, which runs until May 2022, the Gumnut dress has just been purchased by the National Gallery of Victoria according to McCann. “I am truly honored and blown away that the dress continues to be appreciated on different platforms,” said McCann. Also based in Melbourne, Denni Francisco won the Fashion Design category for his brand Ngali, which also appeared at AAFW as part of the event’s second Indigenous Fashion Showcase presented by the Indigenous Fashion Projects initiative of the DAAF. Eunice Napanangka Jack from Ikuntji Arts won the Textile Design category, while the Community Collaboration Award went to Anindilyakwa Arts with Dr Aly de Groot and Anna Reynolds. The environmental and social contribution award was won by Mylene Holroyd of Pormpuraaw Art & Culture with designs by Simone Arnol that incorporate recycled materials. The Special Recognition Award, which recognizes outstanding contribution to the development of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander textiles and fashion, went to Bima Wear, a creative company and women’s fashion brand established in 1969.

