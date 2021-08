GB dethroned in men’s Olympic team pursuit amid Danish crash controversy | Tokyo Olympics 2020

Britain reign supreme as the Olympic men’s team pursuit champions ended bizarrely on Tuesday as Danish runner Frederik Madsen crashed into Charlie Tanfield in their semi-final. With British Olympic champions in this event since 2008 among the teams calling for Denmark’s consecutive disqualification for illegal equipment used in qualifying, this match was already something of a grudge competition, but no one expected such a result. A tag team chase is over if one team catches another, but it was an exceptional way to do it as Madsen apparently never saw Tanfield belatedly replace Ed Clancy after the veterans retired who were left behind by the two main British runners. The UCI deliberated for half an hour before announcing that Denmark would advance to a final against Italy on Wednesday, while Great Britain left empty-handed. It was all part of a dramatic day that started with the news that Clancy, 36, who rode in Monday’s qualifying session when Britain’s time, the fourth fastest of the day, was a national record who was retiring due to a back injury. This then continued when British Cycling’s performance director Stephen Park confirmed that Great Britain were one of several teams to call for the Danes to be disqualified for using illegal equipment in the session. Monday qualifying. The team had bandages on their shins to improve aerodynamics, while apparently wearing underwear that hadn’t been properly taped in time. Park said that in a lively team meeting ahead of Tuesday’s session, the UCI confirmed that the equipment could not be used for the remainder of the competition, but indicated that there would be no retroactive sanction despite the rules stipulating that a team should be eliminated in such circumstances. Sign up for our Tokyo 2020 briefing with all the news, views and previews from the Olympic and Paralympic Games. There was a rather heated debate on whether or not the UCI was going to apply its own rules in matters of [the tape] and on the underwear, Park said. A number of teams, including ourselves, have gone to great lengths to make sure we are legal and have checked every item with the UCI as required by the rules before we got here. Like several other teams. Unsurprisingly, we and they are quite disappointed that now there are teams that use jackets that are not part of the registered equipment.

