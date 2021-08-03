Fashion that connects with craftsmanship – The New Indian Express





By Express news service HYDERABAD: India has an ancient history. The works of art of this land are varied and are an impression of the social heritage of the country. Craftsmen are at the center of this heritage. Today, the fashion industry also employs many artisans. Handcrafted, high-quality clothing is a relic of a bygone era, but Hyderabad-based designers have taken it upon themselves to deliver sustainable, artisanal fashion. They say that while the ability to support may relate to conscience and morality, it does not require giving up style for a deep quality. For designer Archana Jaju, sustainability is at the heart of her eponymous label, which has always revolved around the promotion of Indian artisans and the adoption of the original techniques used to make the fabrics. They work with artisans from different craft groups across India. “My brand focuses on integrating Indian craftsmanship into everyday clothing. The process, in turn, has helped provide livelihoods for around 200 families. Among this variety of craftsmanship used, the centuries-old tradition of Kalamkari is at the center of the brand. We mainly use earthy colors such as indigo, mustard, black and green, which are all extracted from natural sources, ”explains Archana. Through a process of using organic dyes, hand painted works and hand woven fabrics, the Archana label aims to reduce the overall impact on the environment and ensure sustainability. It is a conscious approach to achieving the goal of optimal sustainability. “As inspiration strikes, we first define a larger topic to explore. Then, research is carried out in synergy with artisans from different craft poles. They are involved in all of our design processes – from the creation to the execution of a collection with attention to the smallest details. Craftsmen have been working with the brand for 20 years now. For their Revival ’21 collection, which embraces the beauty of nature through the classic blend of Indian textiles with a fiercely feminine touch, they worked with the artisans of Telangana. The pandemic, in a way, gave them the opportunity to work through such difficult times, and they were fully involved in the process. The weavers they work with are from Sri Kalahasti, a small temple town on the border of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh near Tirupati. Some of them work in his workshop in Hyderabad. Revival ’21 focuses on the presence of contrasting colors and minimalist shapes that take inspiration from the environment around us. It is a convention of persistence and flexibility. “It symbolizes the red-crowned cranes, a species of bird known for its grace, beauty and unquenchable life. Being a representation of these birds, Revival consists of intricate embroidery details and a tranquil color palette. Threads, sequins and mirror work also play a vital role in showcasing the beauty of this collection. It shows cranes in their most beautiful and natural form. It also represents a modern interpretation of traditional Kalamkari art, which occupies a special place in this collection, ”adds Archana. Designer Falguni Shankar Gaidhane, a former student of the National Institute of Fashion Technology – Hyderabad, started her journey with handcrafted and tie-dye bags. Today she has a label called Falguni Shankar. She had first explored all of these techniques on bags and started setting up stalls in the city’s flea markets. Her designs reflect the fusion of fashion and indigenous art forms. It aims to revive and implement these indigenous artistic techniques, albeit in a contemporary aesthetic. Lakshmi Deepthi Pothineni, founder of Deep Thee, focuses on the timeless preservation of handcrafted clothing with attention to detail. “I love to create pieces that you can take out of your wardrobe at any time. We stick to hand embroidery only. We only carry out aari work on hand-woven fabrics. We aim to provide clothes that are worth the penny. Recently we even started printing with our Nadiya collection.

